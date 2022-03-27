comscore Ola S1 electric scooter catches fire in the middle of the road
News

Ola S1 catches fire on the road: Here’s what Ola has to say about it

Electric Vehicle

The Ola S1 Pro claims that it uses a battery management system (BMS) that 'works actively to monitor the battery for optimal durability, performance, range, and safety.'

Ola S1 Pro

Image Credit: MoneyControl/Twitter

A video of an Ola S1 on fire has surfaced online. The electric scooter caught fire while it was parked at the side of the road in Pune. The video shows an Ola S1 first in smokes and then it gradually bursts into flames. It isn’t clear why the incident happened but one of the most probable causes is the battery. No loss of life was reported after the incident. Also Read - Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter in pics: View all colour variants, features, price

The Ola S1 scooter was parked in a commercial area at the side of a busy road. Initially, there was heavy smoke coming out from under the seat. This hints at an issue with the battery unit. Ola responded to the incident. Also Read - Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter with over 160 km range: Check pricing, features

The company released an official statement saying, “We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days. We’re in constant touch with the customer who is absolutely safe. Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days.” Also Read - Ola S1 electric scooter rival Okhi 90 to launch today: How to watch event

The Ola S1 deliveries began in December last year. This is the first time the scooters will be facing an intense summer season that ravages most parts of the country. The cooling mechanism of the battery will be put to test.

The Ola S1 Pro claims that it uses a battery management system (BMS) that “works actively to monitor the battery for optimal durability, performance, range, and safety.”

Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal also responded to the incident saying, “Safety is top priority. We’re investigating this and will fix it.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 27, 2022 12:03 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 27, 2022 12:05 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ola S1 catches fire on the road: What Ola said about it
Electric Vehicle
Ola S1 catches fire on the road: What Ola said about it
iQOO U5x with Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 8GB RAM launched: Price, specifications

Mobiles

iQOO U5x with Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 8GB RAM launched: Price, specifications

No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why

Apps

No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch date confirmed

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch date confirmed

Top 5 Podcast apps for iOS, Android in 2022: Spotify, Pocket Casts, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Podcast apps for iOS, Android in 2022: Spotify, Pocket Casts, more

Top 5 Podcast apps for iOS, Android in 2022: Spotify, Pocket Casts, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Podcast apps for iOS, Android in 2022: Spotify, Pocket Casts, more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ola S1 catches fire on the road: What Ola said about it

iQOO U5x with Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 8GB RAM launched: Price, specifications

No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch date confirmed

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ola S1 catches fire on the road: What Ola said about it

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 catches fire on the road: What Ola said about it
Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details
How to watch Okhi 90 electric scooter launch event

Electric Vehicle

How to watch Okhi 90 electric scooter launch event
EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years

Electric Vehicle

EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years
Crayon Envy electric scooter launched with 160 km range at Rs 64,000

Electric Vehicle

Crayon Envy electric scooter launched with 160 km range at Rs 64,000

हिंदी समाचार

Ola S1 Pro इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर में लगी आग, वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद कंपनी ने दिया जवाब

IPL 2022 के लिए Vodafone Idea ने पेश किया एक धांसू रिचार्ज प्लान, 84 दिनों के लिए फ्री मिलेगा Disney+ Hotstar का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Free Fire में इस तरह मिलेंगे BTS क्रिस्टल, जो दिलाएंगे एक्सक्लूसिव BTS बंडल

CERT-In ने 2021 में 14 लाख से ज्यादा साइबर अटैक के मामलों को किया ट्रैक, भारत सरकार ने उठाए कड़े कदम

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G इंडिया लॉन्च डेट हुई अनाउन्स, जानें क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

News

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video
Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Features

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details
Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video

News

Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video
Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

News

Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

News

Ola S1 catches fire on the road: What Ola said about it
Electric Vehicle
Ola S1 catches fire on the road: What Ola said about it
iQOO U5x with Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 8GB RAM launched: Price, specifications

Mobiles

iQOO U5x with Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 8GB RAM launched: Price, specifications
No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why

Apps

No more Spotify in Russia! Here's why
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch date confirmed

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch date confirmed
This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

News

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers