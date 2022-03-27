A video of an Ola S1 on fire has surfaced online. The electric scooter caught fire while it was parked at the side of the road in Pune. The video shows an Ola S1 first in smokes and then it gradually bursts into flames. It isn’t clear why the incident happened but one of the most probable causes is the battery. No loss of life was reported after the incident. Also Read - Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter in pics: View all colour variants, features, price

The Ola S1 scooter was parked in a commercial area at the side of a busy road. Initially, there was heavy smoke coming out from under the seat. This hints at an issue with the battery unit. Ola responded to the incident. Also Read - Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter with over 160 km range: Check pricing, features

The company released an official statement saying, “We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days. We’re in constant touch with the customer who is absolutely safe. Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days.” Also Read - Ola S1 electric scooter rival Okhi 90 to launch today: How to watch event

The Ola S1 deliveries began in December last year. This is the first time the scooters will be facing an intense summer season that ravages most parts of the country. The cooling mechanism of the battery will be put to test.

The Ola S1 Pro claims that it uses a battery management system (BMS) that “works actively to monitor the battery for optimal durability, performance, range, and safety.”

Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal also responded to the incident saying, “Safety is top priority. We’re investigating this and will fix it.”