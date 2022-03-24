comscore Ola S1-rival Okhi 90 to launch today: How to watch event
Ola S1 electric scooter rival Okhi 90 to launch today: How to watch event

The true range may be lower. This kind of range will put the scooter in direct competition with the Ola S1 Pro

Okhi 90 scooter will be a high-speed vehicle

Okinawa Autotech is currently the second best-selling electric scooter brand in India. The company is all set to launch a hi-speed scooter today. The new scooter will be competing against the likes of Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and others. Okinawa has already teased the scooter with the name Okhi 90. The name is a dead give-away that this scooter has a top-speed of 90 kmph. Also Read - EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years: Here's why

How to watch the launch event?

The launch event is scheduled for 5:30 PM and you can either go to the company’s official YouTube channel or stream it from the embed below. Also Read - Worried about fuel prices? Check out these electric scooters you can buy today

Also Read - Crayon Envy EV launched in India with 160 km range at Rs 64,000

What we know so far?

Earlier we reported that the scooter will get a top speed of up to 90 kmph. Apart from the speed, he also revealed that Okinawa Okhi 90 will be getting a range of up to 200 km in a single charge. The true range may be lower. This kind of range will put the scooter in direct competition with the Ola S1 Pro. Another upcoming scooter, Simple One by Simple Energy, also claims similar range. The scooter is yet to be delivered.

Okinawa Autotech MD, Jeetender Sharma told BGR.in that the Okhi 90 electric scooter will get fast charging as well. Sharma told BGR.in that the scooter will feature fast charging tech. He claimed that Okhi 90 will charge 70 to 80 percent in just the first hour and the remaining in 2 to 3 hours.

The teaser has confirmed that the scooter will get LED lights and DRLs in the front and the tail lights as well. The teasers hint at a conventional scooter design.

  • Published Date: March 24, 2022 4:46 PM IST

