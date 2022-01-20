Ola Electric will soon open the second window for the purchase of their Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters. The company will be opening the purchase window on January 21 at 6 PM. The bookings will happen on the official app of Ola. Only buyers who have already paid an advance of Rs 20,000 will be eligible for the new round of sale. Also Read - Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces ‘free upgrade’ for all Ola S1 buyers

Ola Electric revealed details about the purchase window on their official Twitter account. The tweet read, " Time : 6 pm. Date : 21st January. Where? First on the Ola app, then your place. If you've paid the ₹20,000 then this Friday, you're going to get a step closer to bringing your revolution home!"

Ola S1 Buyers be ready

Many Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro buyers will be trying to finalize their payment for their electric scooter. Buyers should be ready with all necessary payment information and other details to quickly get done with the process. The company will notify buyers who will be eligible for the second round of purchase.

In the first round of sale, Ola Electric claims to have dispatched a total of 4000 units to buyers across the country. The number hasn’t been confirmed for the second round. However, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal recently shared a small video showing a lot of Ola S1 Pro scooters parked at the company’s FutureFactory near Chennai. He claimed that the scooters will be dispatched in January and February. Once dispatched, the scooter is expected to take 10 to 20 days to get delivered. The delivery date will depend on the location of the buyer and some other factors as well.

Only S1 Pro scooters to be dispatched

Aggarwal also confirmed that Ola Electric will only be producing the Ola S1 Pro scooter for the near future. All Ola S1 buyers will be upgraded to the Ola S1 Pro hardware. However, in order to unlock the Pro features and driving range, the user will have to pay an extra Rs 30,000 to the company. The transition can be done even after the purchase is complete.