comscore Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro purchase window to open tomorrow: Check timing, eligibility, other details
  • Home
  • Electric Vehicle
  • Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow: Check timing, other details
News

Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow: Check timing, other details

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro buyers should be ready to make the final payment on the company's official application.

Ola-S1-Pro

Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 buyers will be eligible for the next round of sale

Ola Electric will soon open the second window for the purchase of their Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters. The company will be opening the purchase window on January 21 at 6 PM. The bookings will happen on the official app of Ola. Only buyers who have already paid an advance of Rs 20,000 will be eligible for the new round of sale. Also Read - Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces ‘free upgrade’ for all Ola S1 buyers

Ola Electric revealed details about the purchase window on their official Twitter account. The tweet read, ” Time : 6 pm. Date : 21st January. Where? First on the Ola app, then your place. If you’ve paid the ₹20,000 then this Friday, you’re going to get a step closer to bringing your revolution home!” Also Read - Ola Electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

Ola S1 Buyers be ready

Many Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro buyers will be trying to finalize their payment for their electric scooter. Buyers should be ready with all necessary payment information and other details to quickly get done with the process. The company will notify buyers who will be eligible for the second round of purchase.

In the first round of sale, Ola Electric claims to have dispatched a total of 4000 units to buyers across the country. The number hasn’t been confirmed for the second round. However, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal recently shared a small video showing a lot of Ola S1 Pro scooters parked at the company’s FutureFactory near Chennai. He claimed that the scooters will be dispatched in January and February. Once dispatched, the scooter is expected to take 10 to 20 days to get delivered. The delivery date will depend on the location of the buyer and some other factors as well.

Only S1 Pro scooters to be dispatched

Aggarwal also confirmed that Ola Electric will only be producing the Ola S1 Pro scooter for the near future. All Ola S1 buyers will be upgraded to the Ola S1 Pro hardware. However, in order to unlock the Pro features and driving range, the user will have to pay an extra Rs 30,000 to the company. The transition can be done even after the purchase is complete.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 20, 2022 2:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

What to watch: Pushpa, Spider man: Into the Sider-Verse, Humans
Photo Gallery
What to watch: Pushpa, Spider man: Into the Sider-Verse, Humans
Best OTT Releases of January 2022 - Pushpa, Eternals, Ice-Age: Adventures of Buck Wild and more

Photo Gallery

Best OTT Releases of January 2022 - Pushpa, Eternals, Ice-Age: Adventures of Buck Wild and more

Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack

News

Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack

Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow

PUBG New State first esports tournament to begin on Feb 5, will be played exclusively in BR: Extreme Mode

Gaming

PUBG New State first esports tournament to begin on Feb 5, will be played exclusively in BR: Extreme Mode

Oppo Reno 7 series India launch teased, will be available on Flipkart

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 series India launch teased, will be available on Flipkart

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack

Moto Tab G70 LTE Launched in India

Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL broadband plans for students taking online classes (January 2022)

Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Explained: Air India cancels flights to the US over 5G concerns, but why?

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers

Electric Vehicle

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers
Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

Electric Vehicle

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters
Ola S1, S1 Pro buyers won't get promised features anytime soon: Check details

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1, S1 Pro buyers won't get promised features anytime soon: Check details
Want to buy Ola Electric Scooter? Your wait will end soon

Electric Vehicle

Want to buy Ola Electric Scooter? Your wait will end soon

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Republic Day Event 2022 - गेम में आ रहा नया इवेंट, वाउचर और इंडिया फेस पेंट समेत मिलेंगे कई रिवॉर्ड

6000mAh बैटरी और 11GB RAM के साथ Tecno ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus ला रहा बजट रेंज में नया OnePlus Nord, कीमत होगी 20000 रुपये से कम

...तो इंस्टाग्राम पर Reels देखने के लिए देने होंगे पैसे!

Oppo Reno7 और Reno7 Pro भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे शानदार कैमरा क्वालिटी वाले स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India
Moto Tab G70 Launched | Comes with Massive 7700mAh Battery | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

News

Moto Tab G70 Launched | Comes with Massive 7700mAh Battery | Know its Price and Features | BGR India
Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery | Know its Price and other Features | BGR India

News

Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery | Know its Price and other Features | BGR India
Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999

News

Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999

News

Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack
News
Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack
Moto Tab G70 LTE Launched in India

News

Moto Tab G70 LTE Launched in India
Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery

News

Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery
Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL broadband plans for students taking online classes (January 2022)

Telecom

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL broadband plans for students taking online classes (January 2022)
Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow

new arrivals in india

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Best Sellers