Ola S1, S1 Pro too expensive? Company confirms a cheaper electric scooter for 2022

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has confirmed the news on the microblogging site Twitter. He also revealed that the next edition of electric scooter and motorbike will be released in 2022. Know details.

ola electric

Image: Ola

Ola is reportedly planning to bring an electric motorcycle and a cheaper scooter for the Indian market sooner than one can even imagine. The Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer has released two electric scooters in India this year, including the Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro. Launched in August this year, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro have garnered over 1,00,000 bookings when it first opened bookings. Also Read - Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooter test rides begin today: Check if you can ride one

As per several media reports, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has confirmed the fresh piece of news on the microblogging site Twitter. He revealed that the next edition of electric scooter and motorbike will be released in 2022. The exact timeline hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme to enter Electric Vehicle market, tipped to file trademark

The company recently started test rides for consumers who managed to book these scooters during the first booking window. The Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro electric scooters test rides have begun in various parts of the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, among others. Also Read - ebikeGo receives over 1 lakh bookings for its Rugged electric scooter; will take on Ola, TVS and more

Cheaper Ola Scooter coming soon

While the CEO has revealed the coming of a cheaper Ola scooter, there are no details available on the launch timeline or features or even the price point as of yet. Reports, however, suggest that the upcoming affordable scooter will be a tweaked version of the Ola S1.

For the cheaper scooter, Ola is said to not include the touchscreen functionality and features such as cruise control, and more. These are some ways that Ola is planning to cut the cost for the upcoming cheaper scooter.

Another report suggests that Ola will cut the cost by cutting down on the battery. It is also said that the upcoming affordable scooter will include a less powerful motor when compared to the S1 series. Removing these features will lower the price of the upcoming affordable Ola Electric.

So, if you find the Ola S1 Pro or the Ola S1 expensive, wait for the upcoming electric scooter from the company. The name remains a mystery for the time being.

  • Published Date: November 16, 2021 12:47 PM IST

