Ola electric scooter test drives will only be offered to those buyers who have paid the advance amount for the new EVs. (Image: Ola)

Ola Electric will begin the test rides for the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters today. Considering that the company has no dealerships, the test drives will be allotted to customers directly by Ola. The EV company had announced the new dates last month. Initially, the test rides will be conducted in only a few cities, but Ola has promised to roll out the service to other cities in the next few weeks. Also Read - Ola CEO shares video of stunt riders on S1 Pro: Here’s how it performs, how to book price, more

Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro test drives will be available in Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru from today. Also Read - Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live: What is so special about this new luxury EV?

Who will be eligible for the test rides

The Ola electric scooter test drives will only be offered to those buyers who have paid the advance amount for the new EVs. The company has charged an amount of Rs 20,000 for purchasing both Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The rest of the amount will need to be paid before shipment. Buyers will also get the financing options while making the full payment. The advance is completely refundable if the buyer wishes to cancel their booking for any reason. Also Read - Ducati launches its most advanced e-scooter yet: Check price

How will customers know about their slot

Customers will receive an intimation for the test ride, along with the appointment details. The company will be pushing out the confirmation info via SMS on registered mobile numbers and email on registered numbers. The location of the test drives will be shared by the company to eligible customers. The buyers should carry their booking details as well as a valid driving license to avail the test ride.

Ola had pushed the purchase window of the scooter last month. The company made a statement saying, “We prefer customers to pay the balance amount once they have the opportunity to take a test drive and hence the final payment window is aligned to the test drive dates, starting Nov 10 onwards, which have also been communicated to the customers. We are committed to deliver the scooter within the respective delivery window to every customer.”

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro performance

The Ola S1 Pro gets a powertrain that produces peak power output of 8.4 kW and an ARAI certified range of 181 km. The S1 Pro, in Hyper mode, can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 3 seconds. The Ola S1 comes with ARAI certified range of 121 km and a top speed of 90kmph. The Ola S1 can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 3.6 seconds.