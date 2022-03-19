Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal earlier this week announced that the third sale of its Ola S1 Pro electric scooter will take place between March 17 and March 18. In addition to this, Aggarwal said that the company would be hiking the price of its Ola S1 Pro electric scooter after the third sale of the EV without sharing details about the exact price hike or fourth sale dates of the EV. Today, the Ola executive announced that the third sale of the Ola S1 Pro will last till this week, post which the company will hike the price of its EV. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro electric scooter price to be hiked soon, company confirms

“Looks like our engineering team played Holi too hard and left the purchase window open! So get your S1 Pro for 129,999 while you still can…Window open over the weekend for those who were too busy playing Holi yesterday,” the Ola Electric CEO wrote in a tweet. Also Read - Ola S1 electric scooters to soon get navigation, cruise control, companion app features

With this, interested buyers can purchase the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter at the existing prices via the Ola app until March 20, 2022. Also Read - Ola Electric announces new purchase window for Ola S1 Pro, introduces new 'Gerua' colour

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro existing prices

As far as the prices are concerned, the Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 while the Ola S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,999. However, this prices varies with states. For instance, the Ola S1 costs Rs 85,099 in Delhi while the Ola S1 Pro costs Rs 1,10,149. Similarly, the Ola S1 costs Rs 79,999 in Gujarat while the Ola S1 Pro costs Rs 1,09,999 in the state. In Maharashtra, the Ola S1 is available at a price of Rs 94,999 while the Ola S1 Pro costs Rs 1,24,999 in the state. On the other hand, the Ola S1 costs Rs 89,698 in Rajasthan while the Ola S1 Pro costs Rs 1,19,138 in the state.

It is worth noting that the Ola S1 is the Ola S1 Pro under the hood and the company is offering the Ola S1 Pro to some Ola S1 buyers for now.