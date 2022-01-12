Simple Energy, an Indian electric scooter company has finally revealed the delivery dates of its first electric scooter Simple One. The new scooter competes with the likes of Ola S1, Ather 450X, and more. The company has confirmed that it has already received 30,000 bookings to date. Also Read - This Indian EV company plans to open the biggest electric scooter factory in world, beating Ola Electric

The Simple One electric scooter is priced at Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom). The bookings for the same are available at www.simpleenergy.in at Rs 1,947.

The Simple One scooter boasts of some specifications that easily compete with the likes of Ola S1 and Ather 450 scooter. However, the true driving range and other parameters will only come forward after the scooter hits the market. The new scooter comes with a claimed range of 203 km in the Eco mode. The company also claims that the driving range in ideal driving conditions is around 236km.

The vehicle can sprint from 0-40 in just less than 2.95 seconds along with a speed of up to 105km/hr. It comes with a 30L boot space and features like a ‘smart dashboard’.

The Simple One will be produced at phase 1 of the manufacturing unit located at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which will have an annual capacity of up to 1 mn units. The factory, the company claims, is currently getting ready for mass manufacturing and will be operational in the coming weeks. The company has also commissioned a second plant in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, which will be spread across 600 acres and have a capacity of 12.5 mn units annually. Simple Energy claims, when complete the facility will become making it the largest two-wheeler producer in the world.

Simple Energy recently announced the completion of developing an advanced thermal management system with the Indian Institute of Technology-Indore (IIT Indore). This association was aimed at improving the safety, dependability, and lifespan of the battery modules in all its products.

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said, “We understand electric mobility is the future, and two-wheelers are the vehicle of the masses. It is a part of our vision to revolutionise the electric two-wheeler segment and make premium electric mobility solutions affordable and accessible to people. We are elated with the market response that has been coming across our way on Simple One. The technology used for the Simple One will define and enable our future in this industry. We have some of India’s best minds conducting R&D, designing and engineering for our products, and we are confident that Simple One will supersede customer expectations.”