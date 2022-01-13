Ola S1, S1 Pro buyers won't get promised features anytime soon: Check details

comscore Ola S1, S1 Pro buyers won't get promised features until the next 6 months: Report
News

Ola S1, S1 Pro buyers won't get promised features until the next 6 months: Report

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric back in September 2021, had announced that the software of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters will roll out in stages over 2022.

ola-s1-1

(Representational Image: Ola)

Ola Electric has finally started delivering its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters to customers, after multiple delays. However, the company has been running into a lot of issues, including sub-standard products being delivered and more. Now, according to a report by Hindustan Times Auto, the delivered electric scooters are missing some of the features including cruise control, hill hold, navigation assist and hyper mode. Also Read - Want to buy Ola Electric Scooter? Your wait will end soon

According to the report, Ola Electric will add all of these missing features to the electric scooter with a software update. The company has told HT Auto that the software update will take six months to release and will start rolling out around June. Also Read - Bajaj Chetak 2022 could get higher top speed, but a smaller battery

BGR India had also earlier reported on this matter, you can read our report here. Also Read - Ola Electric is producing 1000 scooters per day, claims Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

“So features like cruise control, hill hold, navigation etc. are coming up in the next few months by June. That is what we are going to deliver and it is not just about those features,” told Varun Dubey, chief marketing officer, Ola Electric to HT Auto. “As consumers continue to use the scooter and live with the scooter, we will learn and we will keep adding more and more features which consumers will continue to get,” he added.

This means that the owners who have received deliveries of the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, will have to use their scooters without these features for the next six months.

The company back in September 2021, had announced that the software of the scooter will roll out in stages over 2022. With this said, it seems as of the company will take some time to roll out a number of features it had promised while announcing the scooters.

Another issue being raised by the customers is the discrepancy in the range of the Ola S1 Pro. Speaking about this with HT Auto, Dubey has clarified that the 181 km range of the Ola S1 Pro is the certified range by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) based on ideal conditions, but when it comes to real-world range, the electric scooter can provide around 135 km of range only.

  • Published Date: January 13, 2022 2:52 PM IST

