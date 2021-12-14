comscore Ola S1, S1 Pro deliveries to commence tomorrow: Will you get yours?
News

Ola S1, S1 Pro deliveries to commence tomorrow: Will you get yours?

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to post a video showcasing the first batch of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters that have rolled out of the production facility and are currently en route for deliveries.

Ola S1

(Representational Photo)

Ola is finally gearing up to commence deliveries of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters after four months of the official launch. While the deliveries of the first batch were scheduled to take place between October-November, they were delayed. The company will now finally commence deliveries tomorrow, i.e. December 15, 2021. Also Read - Waiting for Ola S1? Take a look at some of these other performance electric scooters

Ola Electric CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to post a video showcasing the first batch of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters that have rolled out of the production facility and are currently en route for deliveries. Also Read - Your Ola, Uber auto rides are going to get costlier from January 1, 2022: Check details

The company has announced that it will host a special delivery event for the first 50 customers in Bengaluru. Ola had earlier revealed that the deliveries of electric scooters were delayed due to the ongoing chip and electronic parts shortage.

Ola S1, S1 Pro: Price in India

Ola S1 is priced at Rs 85,099 and the S1 Pro are priced at Rs 1,10,149 in New Delhi. In Gujrat the S1 is available at Rs 79,999 and the S1 Pro is available at Rs 1,09,999. In Maharashtra, the S1 is priced at Rs 94,999 and the S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,24,999. In Rajasthan, the S1 is priced at Rs 89,968 and the S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,138. In all other states, without the subsidies, the S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 and the S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,999.

Ola S1, S1 Pro: Specifications

Ola S1 comes with a 2.98 kWh non-removable battery, whereas, the S1 Pro comes with a 3.97 kWh non-removable battery. They are powered by a hyperdrive motor that has a peak power output of 8.5kW (11.3 hp) and 58 Nm of torque. The Ola S1 and S1 Pro have a claimed top speed of 90 kmph and 115 kmph, respectively.

The company claims that the scooters have a riding range of 121 km and 181 km on full charge. They will come bundled with a home charger, which will fully charge the scooters in 4.4 hours and 6.30 hours, respectively.

  • Published Date: December 14, 2021 5:13 PM IST

