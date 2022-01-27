comscore Ola to open new UK-based Futurefoundry to design, engineer electric vehicles
Ola Futurefoundry will partner with education and research institutions in the UK to collaborate on technology research and development.

Ola has announced that it is building a Futurefoundry in the UK. The EV maker said the new facility will act as its global center for advanced engineering and vehicle design. The new center will be located in Coventry, UK. Also Read - Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shares electric car picture: This is how Twitter responded

Ola has announced that Futurefoundry will work with the design and engineering teams based at Ola Campus in Bangalore, India. The new UK-based facility will house talent across multiple disciplines of 2W and 4W vehicle design, digital & physical modeling, and more. Additionally, Futurefoundry will also have employees who will focus on vehicle R&D around new energy systems including cell technologies. Also Read - Panasonic plans to mass produce next-gen batteries for Tesla in 2023, suggests report

Ola’s Investment plan

Ola, in a statement, said that it will invest over $100 million over the next 5 years into the center. The Futurefoundry will have over 200 designers and automotive engineers. The center will also partner with education and research institutions in the UK, to collaborate on technology research and development. Also Read - Guess who beat Tesla Model S Plaid to become the fastest all-electric vehicle

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Ola said “At Ola we are building the future of mobility and continue to attract the best global talent across disciplines. Ola Futurefoundry will enable us to tap into the fantastic automotive design & engineering talent in the UK to create the next generation of electric vehicles. Futurefoundry will work in close collaboration with our headquarters in Bangalore, India to help us build the future of mobility as we make EVs affordable across the world.”

“We want to create a world class design and R&D team with global sensibilities. Ola Futurefoundry is an important step in building a multi-disciplinary team that is agile, flexible, and responsive to the various needs of our consumers around the world. We are setting up in Coventry a global epicenter of automotive and technology talent. Futurefoundry will supplement and collaborate with our core team in Bangalore, India to deliver exciting new EVs across two-wheeler, four-wheeler and other form factors.” said Wayne Burgess, Vice President of Vehicle Design, Ola Electric.

  • Published Date: January 27, 2022 4:13 PM IST

