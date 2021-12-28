One Moto, the British brand has introduced a new electric scooter- Electa in the Indian EV space. The two-wheeler was introduced at EV India Expo for a price of Rs 2,00,000 (ex-showroom price). The new scooter aimed at young riders will be available in six colour shades- Mat Black, Shiny Black, Blue, Red, and Grey. Also Read - Ola S1 and S1 Pro, a broken Indian electric dream?

One Moto Electa high-speed e-scooter arrives in the Indian market

The new Electa is claimed to deliver a top speed of 100kmph and cover a range of 150kms on a single charge. It is powered by a 4KW QS brushless DC Hub motor, as per the company. The scooter equips a 72V and 45AH, detachable lithium-ion battery that amps up fully in four hours. One Moto's Electa is powered by a 4KW QS brushless DC Hub motor. As for other features, the Electa gets an analogue display, disk brakes on both wheels, and optional chrome upgrades. The British mobility brand has offered a three-year warranty on the motor, controller, and battery of the new scooter. The delivery of the new scooter will commence from February 2022.

"The idea is to launch high-speed quality premium products and begin distribution from the key metro cities. We don't just want to serve Indian customers with our scooters but give them the complete end-to-end experience they have been getting while running ICE engine vehicles. We aim at tightening our foothold in the hot markets in the country including – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Punjab in the next six months. On the basis of the response, and local government policies only we will enter the new financial year," Shubhankar Chaudhry, CEO of One-Moto India stated.

Notably, the new Electa is the third e-scooter from the company to join the EV portfolio in India. One Moto showcased two products in the Indian market- Commuta, and Byka in November following the fundraise at the brand. All three One-Moto products have ‘One-App’ support that provides end-to-end technology support including Geo-fencing, IoT, Bluetooth. Commuta, the cheaper high e-scooter in the lot costs Rs 1.3 lakh, while Byka comes for a price of Rs 1.8 lakh.