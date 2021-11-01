comscore OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows
  • Home
  • Electric Vehicle
  • OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows
News

OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

Electric Vehicle

OnePlus' latest trademark filing reveals the company's plan to launch electric vehicles in India. Here's everything that we know about the upcoming EV.

OnePlus Warp Car

With petrol prices rising on a daily basis, many Indians have started thinking about making a shift to electric vehicles (EVs). While there are a lot of good electric options across price ranges, multiple new entrants are making their way into the sector. To recall, Realme recently filed trademarks in the automotive category in India and is expected to launch its first EV soon. Now, OnePlus also seems to be getting ready to enter the electric mobility space, as it has filed trademarks in the automotive category in India under the name ‘OnePlus life’. Also Read - Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now

According to a trademark filing reported on by RushLane, OnePlus under a OnePlus life sub-brand is looking to launch an EV in the Indian market. Also Read - Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022, to be inclined towards the premium end of market

OnePlus, OnePlus EV, OnePlus electric vehicle, OnePlus Warp Car, OnePlus electric car, OnePlus electric scooter, OnePlus life, OnePlus life ev

(Image: RushLane)

  Also Read - Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

OnePlus Warp Car

To recall, OnePlus back in 2019 teased an electric supercar, dubbed Warp Car on its website. The teaser was put up on April 1, so most of the people brushed it aside as a prank. However, it now seems that the listing was not a prank and that the company was indeed working on an EV.

Just note, that not everything revealed in the listing could not be true, considering the company made outrageous claims like the car will come with no steering wheel, instead it will be manoeuvred using a smartphone. The car will use smartphone gestures like swipe left to turn left, swipe right to turn right, swipe up to go forward, and swipe down to reverse.

While the company did not reveal anything about the EV’s powertrain, it claimed that the car will be able to go from 0-60 miles per hour within 3 seconds and will come with a range of 290 miles on a single charge. On the charging front, the car can be prepped up for nearly 270 miles in just 20 minutes.

The car would come with a driver-focused cockpit with a modern cabin that comes with tinted carbon fibre accents and Morandi Gray leather trim.

While we would definitely love to see the Warp Car become a real product, it just seems too ambitious, and we expect OnePlus to take a more realistic approach and launch an electric two-wheeler instead. However, as of now, details are too scarce even for speculation, due to which we recommend that you currently size your expectations and wait for an announcement from the company.

Apart from OnePlus and Realme, various other tech giants are currently working on their own EV projects, including Apple, Sony and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 1, 2021 2:33 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 1, 2021 2:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus looking to launch new EV under OnePlus life brand: Trademark listing spotted
Electric Vehicle
OnePlus looking to launch new EV under OnePlus life brand: Trademark listing spotted
Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

Features

Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022: Check release date, availability, more

News

Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022: Check release date, availability, more

How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one Android phone

How To

How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one Android phone

Apple explains why MacBook Pros do not support Face ID, touchscreen

Laptops

Apple explains why MacBook Pros do not support Face ID, touchscreen

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now

OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022: Check release date, availability, more

5 affordable gadgets to make your home smarter this Diwali 2021

Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Poco Smartphone Offers on FlipKart Big Diwali Sale 2021

JioPhone Next releasing this Diwali: Top features to know before you buy the Jio-Google smartphone

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus looking to launch new EV under OnePlus life brand: Trademark listing spotted

Electric Vehicle

OnePlus looking to launch new EV under OnePlus life brand: Trademark listing spotted
Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

Features

Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone
Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022: Check release date, availability, more

News

Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022: Check release date, availability, more
How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one Android phone

How To

How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one Android phone
Apple explains why MacBook Pros do not support Face ID, touchscreen

Laptops

Apple explains why MacBook Pros do not support Face ID, touchscreen

हिंदी समाचार

यह कोड दिलाएगा Hungry Pumpkin और Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire में इस महीने पाएं ये 5 धांसू Magic Cube Bundles, गेम को बनाएंगे मजेदार

JioPhone Next के लिए करना होगा यह काम, तब खरीद सकेंगे फोन

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42 हुआ शुरू, ऐसे खरीदें और पाएं धांसू रिवॉर्ड

OnePlus ला सकता है इलेक्ट्रिक वीइकल, भारत में फाइल किया ट्रेडमार्क

Latest Videos

JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India

Hands On

JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India
JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE

JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE
How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp without using any other phone

Features

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp without using any other phone
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 | Check Out Some Good Discounts and offers on POCO Smartphones

Features

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 | Check Out Some Good Discounts and offers on POCO Smartphones

News

Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now
Laptops
Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now
OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

Electric Vehicle

OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows
Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

Features

Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone
Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022: Check release date, availability, more

News

Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022: Check release date, availability, more
5 affordable gadgets to make your home smarter this Diwali 2021

Photo Gallery

5 affordable gadgets to make your home smarter this Diwali 2021

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers