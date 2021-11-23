comscore Oppo now plans to enter Electric Vehicle market in India: Report
News

After Xiaomi, Realme Oppo now plans to enter Electric Vehicle market in India: Check timeline

Electric Vehicle

Oppo is preparing to launch an autonomous vehicle, an electric scooter, in addition to an electric car for the Indian market. These electric vehicles can be launched in late 2023 or early 2024.

electric vehicle

Smartphone makers are rapidly working towards making electric cars. After entering and ruling the country’s smartphone market, now OnePlus, Oppo, Poco, Realme, and Vivo are eyeing India’s electric vehicles (EV) market. Earlier this month, BBK Electronics-owned smartphone brand OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, had applied for a trademark in India for autonomous and electric vehicles. Also Read - Bounce Infinity electric scooter India launch set for December 2, pre-bookings under Rs 500

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, Oppo is preparing to launch an autonomous vehicle, an electric scooter, in addition to an electric car for the Indian market. These electric vehicles can be launched in late 2023 or early 2024. Also Read - Want to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income? Here's how to do it

There is no information about the hardware and specifications of Oppo’s electric car and scooter. But it is expected that the teaser of electric scooter and car can be released by Oppo this month. As per earlier leaks, there was information about Tesla launching an electric vehicle in India. Also Read - Ola reportedly looking to launch IPO early next year: Details here

Apple

Apple’s Project Titan has been in the news for a long time. For the past several years, Apple’s car team has explored two paths in exploring the electric vehicle market. One is creating a model with limited self-driving capabilities focused on steering and accelerators, as many existing cars have, or a version with full self-driving capability which does not require human intervention.

There is no information about when Apple’s new electric vehicle will be launched in India now.

Realme

To recall, Realme recently filed a trademark with the Indian regulator under the “vehicles, apparatus for locomotion by land, air or water.” The company has also filed a trademark in the name of Realme TechLife and TL Devices. Additionally, this trademark has been registered by the parent company Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co Ltd.

Ola

Ola Electric recently launched its much-anticipated electric scooter (moped) in India. Other brands too, such as Ather and TVs, are also selling their EVs in India. In the coming days, it’s going to be interesting to see which company holds the EV market in India.

  Published Date: November 23, 2021 12:18 PM IST

Best Sellers