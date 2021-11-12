comscore Porsche launches its first electric car Taycan in India at Rs 1.5 crore
Porsche launches its first electric car Taycan in India at Rs 1.5 crore

The German automobile manufacturer has also launched the 2021 Macan SUV which is priced at Rs 83.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

  Published: November 12, 2021 1:45 PM IST
Porsche Taycan

The Porsche Taycan comes with two different body types

Porsche has finally entered the Indian electric car market with its premium offering Taycan. The electric car has been launched at a price of Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom). The car will be sold in two body shapes: The Taycan Sports saloon and Taycan Gran Turismo. The German automobile manufacturer has also launched the 2021 Macan SUV which is priced at Rs 83.21 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit to help buyers adopt EVs

Interested buyers can book the two cars from today. However, the deliveries are scheduled to begin next year. The Taycan range and new Macan will be available for sale across all Porsche dealerships in the country. During the event, Porsche announced plans to open four new showrooms in the first half of 2022 bringing the total dealer network to nine locations. Also Read - Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooter test rides begin today: Check if you can ride one

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head for Porsche India, says Porsche is fully committed to the Indian market with definite plans in place for a prosperous future: “Despite continuously challenging pandemic-related developments, our business performed exceptionally well in this market, chalking up its best Q3 results and making Porsche one of the fastest-growing luxury car brands in the country through 2021. Introducing such a revolutionary model as the Taycan and the latest iteration of our popular Macan, to coincide with our dealer expansion is proof positive of the roadmap we are creating for future business growth in India as we invest in new product and facilities throughout 2022. The order books are now open for both Taycan and Macan with first deliveries due early next year.” Also Read - Ola CEO shares video of stunt riders on S1 Pro: Here’s how it performs, how to book price, more

All-electric Taycan

The EV will be available in four saloon models comprising the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, it’s accompanied by the Cross Turismo in 4S, Turbo and Turbo S versions that add extra ground clearance, Gravel Mode and 1,200 litres of rear cargo space.

The Taycan Turbo S sports saloon is the most powerful sports car in the Porsche range generating up to 560 kW (761 PS) and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, while the entry-level Taycan with rear-wheel drive delivers up to 484 km of range with the Performance Battery Plus (according to WLTP).

With the standard, single-deck 79.2 kWh Performance Battery, the entry-level model delivers up to 300 kW (408 PS) in overboost mode with launch control which increases to 350 kW (476 PS) with the optional two-deck 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus.

Taycan Cross Turismo

The Turismo provides mild off-road elements such as increased rear headroom, luggage space and all-wheel drive supported by height adjustable air-suspension.

The car comes in three variants with Porsche’s Performance Battery Plus as standard, offering up to 456 km of range from its 93.4 kWh battery. Like the Taycan sport saloon, the Cross Turismo range uses the same 800-volt architecture and two-speed transmission. The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo offers 360 kW (490 PS) and 420 kW (571 PS) in overboost mode that gives it a 240 km/h top speed and a 0-100 km/h time of 4.1 seconds. The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo offers 460 kW (625 PS) with a further 40 kW (55 PS) using overboost that brings the acceleration time to 100 km/h down to 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h, while the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo with overboost delivers 560 kW (761 PS) and a 0-100 km/h time of just 2.9 seconds.

