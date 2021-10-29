comscore Porsche Taycan Electric to launch in India on Nov 12: Look at some stunning photos
News

Electric Vehicle

Porsche Taycan India launch set for November 12. Will become the fourth electric car to be launched in India by a premium carmaker including the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-Tron, Audi e-Tron GT, and Jaguar i-Pace.

Porsche Taycan EV

Porsche has announced that it will be launching its Porsche Taycan electric car on November 12 in India. With this, Porsche will become the fourth premium carmaker to launch an electric vehicle in the country after the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-Tron, Audi e-Tron GT, and Jaguar i-Pace. Porsche to date has sold 20,000 units of the Taycan Electric, globally. Also Read - Porsche Taycan is the first proper challenger to Tesla Model S, has a range of 450 kilometers

Porsche Taycan: Price

Porsche Taycan 4S starts at $103,800 (approximately Rs 77,72,076), Taycan Turbo starts at $105,900 (approximately Rs 79,29,315), and the Taycan Turbo S starts at $185,000 (approximately Rs 1,38,51,967). Customers can add in options to all of these cars of around $50,000 (approximately Rs 37,44,347). Also Read - Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS with dual fingerprint sensors launched: Specifications and features

Photo: Porsche Newsroom/Twitter

In India, the car will be launched as a Complete Built Up (CBU) unit, which will attract heavy taxation. We expect the car to launch around Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore. Also Read - Geneva Motor Show 2018: Check out the new electric and PHEV vehicles

Porsche Taycan Electric

The Taycan will be offered in Turbo and Turbo S variants in India. The Turbo variant offers a range of up to 450km along with 680bhp power output and the Turbo S variant offers a range of up to 412km with a 761bhp power output.

The Turbo variant is claimed to reach from 0-100kmph in 3.2 seconds, whereas, the Turbo S claims to do the same in 2.8 seconds. Both the models come equipped with a 93.4 kWh battery pack along with two synchronous electric motors, which can output 600bhp and 1,050Nm of peak torque.

The company claims that users can charge from 5 percent to 80 percent in under 22.5 minutes, with a maximum charging power of 270kW. The company claims that the TayCan can provide its users with a 100km range within a 5-minute charge.

Porsche Taycan was based on the Mission E concept car and is the company’s first production electric car. It is 1,966mm wide and 1,380mm high. The car’s bonnet slopes down at a flat angle between the two pronounced wings. It maintains the LED matrix headlights and the four-point daytime running lights.

It consists of flat door handles, which pop out electrically when required. The interiors are inspired by the original 911, with a clean switch-free centre console. The car comes with a curved 16.8-inch screen with a rounded look along with a 10.9-inch infotainment display and an optional passenger display. An 8.4-inch touch panel with haptic feedback is positioned below the main console which controls the air-conditioner. A 5.9-inch touch panel with haptic feedback is located at the back.

The instrument cluster is clean, minimalist and has a modern design with a curved 16.8-inch screen with a rounded look.

  • Published Date: October 29, 2021 2:29 PM IST

