Ratan Tata gets a new electric Tata Nano. Can you buy one too?
Ratan Tata takes delivery of electric Tata Nano. But can you buy one too?

In the image shared by the company Electra EV, we can see Ratan Tata with his new electric Tata Nano. The legendary Ratan Tata also took a ride in the car, according to the status

Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons recently took a ride in a Tata Nano. But this was no ordinary Nano. The mini car comes with an electric powertrain. The car is custom-built by Electra EV, a company founded by Ratan Tata himself. The company shared the news via a LinkedIn post. Also Read - Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new more powerful motor

In the image shared by the company Electra EV, we can see Ratan Tata with his new electric Tata Nano. The legendary Ratan Tata also took a ride in the car, according to the status. Also Read - Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000: Check top speed, other details

Electra EV in its post said, “We are super proud to deliver Mr. Tata’s Nano EV and gain insights from his invaluable feedback.” Also Read - MG ZS EV 2022: Check pictures of the electric car launching this month

The post also stated, “It is a moment of truth for Team Electra EV when our Founder takes a ride in the custom-built 72V Nano EV, powered by the engineering might of Electra EV’s powertrain!”

Can we buy an electric Tata Nano too?

Unfortunately, the electric version of the mini car is not available to individual buyers. The company that has created the battery-powered car only runs the cars as part of a fleet. The cars have been branded as NEO.

The company has announced that only a limited number of such converted Nano EVs or NEOs have been made. These converted cars form part of the fleet for ‘SainikPod Sit & Go’, an all-electric mobility service in Bengaluru run by MotherPod. MotherPod is a Shared Mobility Solutions provider managed by ex-servicemen. They recently launched the ‘SainikPod Sit & Go’ mobility service in Bengaluru.

The company offers EV powertrain solutions, systems and services to support OEMs, and tier-1 suppliers. Electra EV also works with global electric mobility providers to enable optimised EV powertrain solutions for Asian markets. Considering that the company mostly makes EV powertrains for businesses, individual users may not see them in Tata showrooms anytime soon.

  Published Date: February 11, 2022 3:31 PM IST

Best Sellers