Reliance and Mahindra, two of the biggest brands in the country are coming together to boost India’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), operating under the brand name Jio-bp and The Mahindra Group signed an MoU in order to explore the creation of EV products and services. One of the areas that the brands will be exploring pertain to the technology of swappable batteries. Also Read - MG Motor India planning to bring an affordable EV in India soon

According to a joint statement from the companies, the partnership aims at accelerating EV adoption in India with the help of high-performance and swappable batteries that will help in dispelling range anxiety. Customers will be able to bring in a depleted battery to their nearest swapping station and within minutes swap it with fully charged batteries by paying a small fee. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea Rs 399 postpaid plan with benefits

Under the partnership the brands will also look for synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels. The MoU also covers evaluating charging solutions by Jio-bp for Mahindra vehicles including electric 3 and 4 wheelers, quadricycles and e-SCV (Small Commercial Vehicles – sub 4 ton). This would include captive fleets and last-mile mobility vehicles of Mahindra Group. Also Read - Vivo planning to launch an electric scooter in India? Trademark for EV surfaces online

The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies in the areas of EV products and services. Mahindra Group and its channel partner locations will be evaluated for setting up of Jio-bp Mobility Stations and EV charging and swapping points apart from utilizing existing Jio-bp stations. Jio-bp recently launched its first Mobility Station in Maharashtra, offering multiple fueling choices, including EV charging infrastructure, while providing a world-class retail experience. Additionally, business models like Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and Battery as a Service (BaaS) will be explored wherein Jio-bp could provide charging solutions to vehicles made by Mahindra Group.



Under this new partnership, the brands will explore various possibilities and orientation of database, operations support systems, software, pilot and commercial-scale business model and types of charging and swapping facilities