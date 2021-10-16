Revolt RV400 bookings to reopen on October 21 across 70 cities: Details here

Revolt Motors has announced that it will be re-opening bookings for the Revolt RV400 across 70 cities from October 21, at 12 PM IST. Currently, the company operates from six retail locations across the country and is looking to open 64 new stores in different cities, taking the count to 70 stores by early 2022. The new cities include Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Surat, Chandigarh, Lucknow and NCR. Also Read - Best electric scooter or bike to buy in India: Ola S1, Revolt RV 400, Ather 450X, more

Currently, the bike is only available for purchase in select Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. Also Read - Yahama electric scooters coming to India soon: Check when you can buy

Apart from the new stores, the company has also announced plans to open service touchpoints in these locations to support the after-sales needs of its customers. Additionally, customers will be able to take test drives of the Revolt e-bike at all its touchpoints. Also Read - Jeep could launch a 750W e-bike this June with a 40-mile range

“Expanding our current sales network from 6 to 70 cities comes on the heels of the overwhelming demand from our customers ever since we started rolling out our bikes and the encouraging response from the governments in the Centre and states,” said Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Motors.

Revolt RV400: Price and specifications

Revolt RV400 is priced at Rs 1,24,999 (ex-showroom price Delhi). The company does make it available under its easy payments plan, which includes a number of benefits like free service, tyre changes and more.

The electric bike comes with a 3kW motor, which is powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery. It can output a top speed of 85kmph. There are three riding modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport, which the driver can set according to his preference.

Revolt RV400 comes with Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a fully adjustable mono-shock at the rear. It also comes bundled with the MyRevolt app that allows users to gain access to a variety of connectivity features including geo-fencing, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, custom sound choices, and historical ride and mileage records.