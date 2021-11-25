comscore Revolt RV400 battery warranty reduced, price hike by up to Rs 18,000
News

Revolt RV400 price hiked, new cost applicable to prior bookings

Electric Vehicle

The RV400 was launched with a comprehensive battery warranty for eight years, but the warranty has now been slashed to six years.

Revolt RV400

Revolt, the homegrown mobility company’s AI-enabled motorbike the Revolt RV400 turned heads during its debut not just because of its design but the extensive battery warranty. The RV400 was launched with a comprehensive battery warranty for eight years, however, the company is now making changes to the warranty period and the price of the electric bike as well. Also Read - Revolt RV400 bookings reopen next week across 70 cities: Check date, and other details

As per the new update, the battery warranty for the Revolt RV400 has now been reduced to six years which means the company has cut two years or almost 50,000 kilometres of what it previously offered. Surprisingly, Revolt has also increased the price of the electric bike by up to Rs 18,000. Also Read - Best electric scooter or bike to buy in India: Ola S1, Revolt RV 400, Ather 450X, more

The bike’s ex-showroom price was listed at Rs 1,07,000 a few months ago, with the price coming down to under Rs 1,00,000 in certain locations due to ‘state-specific subsidies’ and FAME-II subsidy revision. But with the price, the bike is now valued at Rs 1,25,000 in all the regions, except Mumbai where you will have to pay an extra Rs 1,000. If we are to calculate, the cost is now up at Rs 1,40,000 in states that don’t offer ‘buyer-side subsidies.’ Also Read - Yahama electric scooters coming to India soon: Check when you can buy

As per reports, the price hike will impact even those customers who booked the bike before the price hike was announced and are yet to take delivery. As quoted Revolt Motors citing the reason informed the customers that it is due to ‘a sudden & significant increase in the raw material cost.’ Further, the company said that it won’t be able to deliver the motorbike at ‘the price prevailing at the time of booking.’

While Revolt revealed the reason behind the price hike, it didn’t provide any explanation on the reduction of battery warranty in the RV400. But even with the reduction, the RV400 still sits in the top chart if we compare it with the rival Ather Energy or Ola Electric’s mere three-year warranty.

To recall, the Revolt RV400 electric bike was introduced in 2019 in just six cities. The company expanded the availability of the bike to 70 cities in October this year. The company also revealed the sales of the electric bike to resume online at Revolt outlets. While Ola Electric has recently introduced its e-bike in the market, to counter its rival Revolt plans to bring an entry-level electric motorcycle called RV1 next year.

  • Published Date: November 25, 2021 2:04 PM IST

