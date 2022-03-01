Simple Energy has announced that the Simple One electric scooter range will go over 300 km with the option of adding a new battery pack. Simple One is scheduled to start delivering the new scooter by June this month. Also Read - Honda may be planning to launch Activa E electric scooter. Here’s why

Simple Energy has announced that customers will be able to opt for the additional battery pack option during the final payment. Simple Energy claims that the additional battery will address range anxiety amongst customers. The new battery pack option will enhance the driving range substantially. Also Read - Ola Electric looking to set up 50GWh battery plant in India: Report

The additional battery pack will come with a capacity of 1.6 kWh. Simple Energy has announced that the battery pack will enable the Simple One to cross the 300 km mark. Without the additional battery pack, the scooter gets a range of over 235 km. The additional battery can be stowed in the boot of the scooter. Also Read - Okinawa opens new experience centre ahead of electric scooter launch

Commenting on the new battery pack, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said, “When we conceived the Simple One, we had the aim of offering an electric scooter that could offer enough range for users to not have to worry about range or charging. Offering an extra battery will allow power users to reach destinations that no other electric two-wheeler in India can. This additional battery can easily fit in the boot of the scooter offering a range of over 300 km. This is a big milestone – not just for Simple Energy, but for the EV industry. This move will also go a long way in bolstering the perception of electric scooters.”

The Simple One, along with the advanced additional battery, is priced at Rs 1,44,999 (ex-showroom price). The original variant without the extra battery will continue to be available at Rs 1,09,999.

Spec Original New Option Fixed (3.2 kWh) 1 battery 1 battery Removable 1 battery 2 batteries Total Capacity 4.8kWh 6.4kWh Range (IDC) 236km 300+km Price (Ex Showroom) Rs 1,09,000 Rs 1,44,999

Recently, Simple Energy announced that the scooter will come with an upgraded 8.5 kW motor. The motor will be capable of producing 72nm of torque. Simple Energy claims that One electric scooter has a real-world range of 203 km (up to 236 km in ideal conditions). It will also support a 30-litre boot. The smart features will include onboard navigation, riding modes, phone app, call and music control, and much more.