Simple Energy partners with Siemens, Prolim to provide new software support for electric vehicles
News

Simple Energy partners with Siemens to provide new software support for electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle

Along with Siemens, Simple Energy has also roped in PROLIM, Siemens’ Technology Partner, to introduce more technologies for its users

Simple-One

Indian EV company Simple Energy, which has gained popularity for its electric scooter Simple One, has announced its partnership with a global tech company, Siemens Digital Industries Software. The partnership will aim to boost EV mobility solutions. Also Read - Jio-bp opens India's largest EV charging hub in Delhi: Here's everything you need to know

According to a statement released by Simple Energy, the company will be adopting Siemens’ Teamcenter X, a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software. This software will help Simple Energy establish some e-mobility solutions that will help their EV owners. Also Read - Tork Kratos electric motorcycle with 180 km IDC range launched in India with promised top speed of 105 kmph

Along with Siemens, Simple Energy has also roped in PROLIM, Siemens’ Technology Partner, to introduce more technologies for its users. Also Read - Indian EV startup to build hubs for charging, servicing, battery swapping in 10 cities

“Electric vehicles are the future of sustainable mobility, and digitalisation is vital to make EV manufacturing efficient and environment friendly. Being a start-up focusing on clean energy solutions, we are happy to have two of the most reputed digital technology brands in Siemens and PROLIM powering product development and innovation at our centre. Simple Energy is committed to deliver high quality, sustainable products to our patrons and will continue encouraging innovation in the mobility segment” says Suhas Rajkumar, founder and CEO, Simple Energy.

“PROLIM is a proud Siemens global technology partner. We are excited by the opportunity to deliver the benefits of the cloud native Teamcenter X to power Simple Energy’s super exciting, green and clean technology and support the fast-paced, rapidly growing EV market in India.” says Srinath Koppa, Managing Director, PROLIM India.

Prolim is a provider of end-to-end PLM and Engineering Solutions to Global Fortune 1000 companies, Siemens Teamcenter X, PLM-as-a-service platform. It offers a choice from pre-configured engineering and business solutions. Additionally, it helps deliver flexibility to add on capabilities based on customized needs.

  • Published Date: January 27, 2022 1:33 PM IST

