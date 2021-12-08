Indian electric scooter maker, Simple Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Government for an investment upto Rs 2500 crores for constructing the largest electric two-wheeler plant in the world. The company plans to beat the current largest facility that produces electric scooters, Ola Electric. Also Read - Booked Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro? Here’s when the company will open the next purchase window

Currently, Ola Electric has a facility in Chennai which has spread across an area of 500 acres. Out of the entire area, it has a 43-acre mega block structure. Simple Energy plans to build a facility spread across 600 acres. Also Read - Benly e could launch soon, will be powered by Honda batteries made in India

As part of Phase 1, the first plant of 2 lakh square feet is being constructed near Shoolagiri (Hosur) and has the capacity of upto 1 million production units per year and is slated to be operational by early 2022, according to a statement from the company. Also Read - Ather 450x Review: Are EVs the answer to rising petrol costs?



With the help of this new facility, Simple Energy plans to put its flagship scooter ‘Simple One’ into production and begin deliveries.

As per the MoU signed, the company shall make an initial investment of Rs 1000 crores to build its second plant (as part of Phase 2) in 600 acres of land and intends to open the second factory by 2023.

Simple Energy plans to build an EV ecosystem in the state that would also have an R&D centre, a testing facility, and a vendor park in accordance with the Build in India initiative.

Simple Energy launched its flagship e-scooter Simple One in August 2021. The scooter has a company-claimed range of 203 km in eco mode and 236km in ideal driving conditions (IDC) in a single charge. The scooter is available in four colours.

Upon successfully completing its signing agreement with The Tamil Nadu Government, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy, said “Tamil Nadu gave us the confidence in creating the EV ecosystem which can be sustainable in achieving our long-term goals. With the MoU, we commit to leading the Indian E2W market in India by setting up a resourceful ecosystem that will help the country’s vision to lower carbon footprints at a faster pace. Simple Energy will thus redefine electric mobility in India.”

Speaking on this announcement, Raghunath Subramanian, Chairman of UiPath India and Investor in UK battery maker, Britishvolt and the board member of Simple Energy said, “Simple Energy has taken a big step in taking the Indian EV industry forward. With this step, we hope to amplify the country’s efforts to promote the tech and auto industries to a global level and compete with global legacy players.”