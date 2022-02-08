comscore Simple One electric scooter to get new motor with more power, better battery efficiency
News

Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new more powerful motor

Electric Vehicle

Simple Energy has patented the new motor and it has been built in India. The company claims that by developing the motor in-house, future product development will get accelerated

Simple One Scooter

The Simple One scooter will get a more powerful motor

Simple Energy has announced a major upgrade to the powertrain of its flagship scooter Simple One. The new motor increases the power output of the scooter. The new upgrade will make it one of the strongest powertrains in the entire product segment. The announcement of the new motor was made by the CEO of Simple Energy, Suhas Rajkumar. The EV manufacturer has made the claim that this new motor will not only enhance performance but also add to efficiency and provide better thermal management.  The Simple One electric scooter will be delivered to customers from June. Also Read - Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000: Check top speed, other details

What has changed in the new motor?

The new motor is an upgrade to the already existing unit. Simple Energy claims that it can produce 72 Nm of torque. The company claims this is the highest in the industry and it has never been achieved on a form factor this small. The new motor allows the electric scooter to house a 4.8 kWh battery pack. The Indian EV manufacturer claims that the new upgrade can provide a 200+ km of range. Also Read - Hero Electric, ReadyAssist roll out initiative to skill 20,000 people in EV servicing

Better Battery Efficiency

The motor gets a higher level of vertical integration which in turn allows the electric scooter to attain better efficiency of 96%. Simple Energy claims that by developing the motor in-house, future product development will get accelerated. Simple Energy has patented the new motor and it has been built in India. Also Read - AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.10 lakh: Check range, other details

Commenting on the announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, of Simple Energy, said, “When we began working on the Simple One more than two years ago, we knew it had to be the best in the industry. While we had already developed the most powerful motor last year, we found there was room for further improvement. This breakthrough is an upgrade on efficiency and performance for us as the motor is the key to a perfect EV. 50 iterations later, this has only added to making the scooter even better. We are certain that the end consumer will be thrilled to experience it.”

Simple One Specifications

Simple One claims a driving range of over 200 km in Eco mode. The scooter can go from 0-40 kmph in under 2.85 seconds, according to the company. The top speed is limited to 105 kmph. The boot capacity is 30 litres and it gets a 8.5 kW motor. Buyers can book the electric scooter on simpleenergy.in at a booking price of Rs 1,947. Simple Energy confirmed that it will be delivered June onwards. The company has also promised additional upgrades and surprises too, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Simple One will be produced at phase 1 of the company’s manufacturing unit located at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The manufacturing plant has an annual capacity of up to 1 million units. The company has announced that the factory is currently getting ready for mass manufacturing and will be operational in the coming weeks. The company has also commissioned a second plant in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, which will spread across 600 acres and have a capacity of 12.5 million units annually.

  • Published Date: February 8, 2022 3:48 PM IST

Best Sellers