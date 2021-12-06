Electric Vehicles are the next big thing in the Indian automotive segment. It will be a structural shift in terms of both fuel change and ecosystem. Many brands have already put in their products in the market and are also reaping the rewards. Non-Indian companies are now witnessing the growing demand for the EV segment in India. Chinese brand Vivo, which is popular for its smartphones, is also reportedly strapping up to enter the Indian market. Also Read - Ather 450x Review: Are EVs the answer to rising petrol costs?

Vivo has applied for a trademark for an EV and details about the filing have surfaced online. RushLane has reported details of the new trademark filing. However, the document does not reveal much but it does drop a strong hint that Vivo is also looking for a piece of the electric scooter market. Also Read - India's top electric scooter brands: Check the 5 best-selling companies

The listing does not confirm if Vivo is looking to launch an electric scooter or some other EV format. The trademark filing has been registered under Section 12 which covers electric cars, motorcycles, driverless cars (autonomous cars), bicycles, mopeds, self-balancing vehicles, electric unicycle, unicycle, self-balancing unicycles, remote control vehicles, other than toys; water vehicles, air vehicles, photography drones and aerial drone, other than toys. Also Read - Tesla launching soon in India? Supercharger spotted ahead of official announcement

Vivo could be eyeing the electric scooters segment that is currently booming in the country. Various new players have joined the industry and some are yet to step in. Currently, Hero Electric is the most dominant brand in the Indian electric scooter market as well as in the EV ecosystem of the country. Hero Electric is followed by Okinawa Autotech, Ather Energy, PureEV and Revolt.

Ola Electric is also looking to enter the e-scooter segment with the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. However, the brand hasn’t been able to deliver the vehicles to buyers on time. The semiconductor shortage has been blamed for the disruption in production and supply.