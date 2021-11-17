Suzuki is conducting a launch event on Thursday and there are chances that the Japanese two wheeler manufacturer will finally make a debut in the Indian electric scooter market. The company has not confirmed the nature of the scooter but it is expected to be scooter with an electric powertrain. Also Read - Ola S1, S1 Pro too expensive? Company confirms a cheaper electric scooter for 2022

Earlier reports suggested that the new scooter will be an electrified version of the Burgman Street, which is a 125cc scooter available in the Indian market. However, that may not be the case as the company revealed a new teaser and the scooter in the video looks different from the Burgman Street. While there are design elements that may have been borrowed from the ICE scooter, we can certainly assume that the scooter launching tomorrow will be different. Also Read - Suzuki may soon launch new electric scooter to rival likes of Ola S1, Ather 450X

The teaser shared by Suzuki shows that the front apron of the scooter houses the headlamps in a position similar to the Burgman Street. However, the scooter does not place the indicators along with the headlamp. The new scooter has positioned the indicator lights close to the handle. Also Read - Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooter test rides begin today: Check if you can ride one

In terms of equipment, we get a good look at the dashboard of the scooter. The new Suzuki scooter will come with a large display with buttons to control the functions on the left side. The dashboard is expected to provide riding information like driving range, efficiency and other details.

The electric scooter is likely to compete with the Ola S1, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube Electric. Considering that there’s no official word about the nature of the scooter, readers are advised to take this piece of info with a grain of salt.