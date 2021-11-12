comscore Suzuki may soon launch new electric scooter to rival likes of Ola S1, Ather 450X
News

Suzuki may soon launch new electric scooter to rival likes of Ola S1, Ather 450X

Electric Vehicle

Suzuki has sent out invites for an event on 18 November, but there's no confirmation about the launch of Burgman Electric

  • Published: November 12, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Suzuki-Burgman

The design of the new electric scooter may be similar to Suzuki Burgman Street

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki is entering the up-and-coming segment of electric scooters in India. The company has sent out invites for an event on 18 November. While there’s no official confirmation regarding the product that will be unveiled during the launch, the most likely contender will be the Suzuki Burgman Electric, an electric version of the Suzuki Burgman Street, that is currently on sale in India in the 125cc scooter category. Also Read - Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooter test rides begin today: Check if you can ride one

The Suzuki Burgman Electric has often been spotted without disguise, making it the top contender for next week’s reveal. The electric scooter is likely to compete with the Ola S1, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube Electric. Also Read - Ola CEO shares video of stunt riders on S1 Pro: Here’s how it performs, how to book price, more

While the powertrain of the new electric scooter will be completely different in comparison to the one that runs on gasoline, the aesthetics of the Burgman Electric may not witness major changes apart from the obvious differences like the absence of an exhaust pipe. The Suzuki Burgman Electric is expected to come with a new colour scheme with hints of the colour blue to highlight the electric powertrain. Also Read - Ducati launches its most advanced e-scooter yet: Check price

The official specs and driving capabilities will be revealed on the day of launch, however, the scooter is expected to rival the Ather 450X in terms of driving range. The scooter is expected to launch with a 4-5kW battery that should be able to provide a driving range of 80 to 90 kms.

Considering that there’s no official word about the launch of the electric scooter, readers are advised to take this piece of info with a grain of salt.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 12, 2021 11:02 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price
Deals
Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price
Delhi Man lost iPhone 12, thieves tricked him and disable Find My system

News

Delhi Man lost iPhone 12, thieves tricked him and disable Find My system

PUBG New State rewards, events: How to win Chicken medal, Hydrodip Parachute, Vehicle skins for free

Gaming

PUBG New State rewards, events: How to win Chicken medal, Hydrodip Parachute, Vehicle skins for free

Suzuki may soon launch new electric scooter

Electric Vehicle

Suzuki may soon launch new electric scooter

PUBG New State Survivor Pass: How to buy, price, list of rewards and more

Gaming

PUBG New State Survivor Pass: How to buy, price, list of rewards and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price

Delhi Man lost iPhone 12, thieves tricked him and disable Find My system

Suzuki may soon launch new electric scooter

PUBG New State Survivor Pass: How to buy, price, list of rewards and more

Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit help buyers adopt EVs

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

Related Topics

Related Stories

Suzuki may soon launch new electric scooter

Electric Vehicle

Suzuki may soon launch new electric scooter
Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooter test rides begin today

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooter test rides begin today
Ola CEO gives a sneak peak into e-scooters thrilled ride: Check price, how to book a test ride

Electric Vehicle

Ola CEO gives a sneak peak into e-scooters thrilled ride: Check price, how to book a test ride
Ducati launches its most advanced e-scooter yet

Electric Vehicle

Ducati launches its most advanced e-scooter yet
Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme to enter Electric Vehicle market, tipped to file trademark

Electric Vehicle

Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme to enter Electric Vehicle market, tipped to file trademark

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 10 आगे से दिखने में होगा Oppo Reno7 Pro जैसा, जानें क्या मिलेंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन

JioBook की डिटेल्स हुई लीक, सस्ते लैपटॉप का सपना होगा पूरा!

PUBG New State के सर्वाइवर पास में फ्री मिल रहे ढेरों रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे खरीदें

Free Fire OB31 Advance Server के लिए ऐसे करें रजिस्ट्रेशन, यहां है पूरी डिटेल

Suzuki Burgman का इलेक्ट्रिक वर्जन 18 नवंबर को हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?

News

How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?
moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?

Reviews

moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?
Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2

News

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2
Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a

News

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price
Deals
Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price
Delhi Man lost iPhone 12, thieves tricked him and disable Find My system

News

Delhi Man lost iPhone 12, thieves tricked him and disable Find My system
Suzuki may soon launch new electric scooter

Electric Vehicle

Suzuki may soon launch new electric scooter
PUBG New State Survivor Pass: How to buy, price, list of rewards and more

Gaming

PUBG New State Survivor Pass: How to buy, price, list of rewards and more
Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit help buyers adopt EVs

Electric Vehicle

Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit help buyers adopt EVs

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers