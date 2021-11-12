Suzuki may soon launch new electric scooter to rival likes of Ola S1, Ather 450X

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki is entering the up-and-coming segment of electric scooters in India. The company has sent out invites for an event on 18 November. While there’s no official confirmation regarding the product that will be unveiled during the launch, the most likely contender will be the Suzuki Burgman Electric, an electric version of the Suzuki Burgman Street, that is currently on sale in India in the 125cc scooter category. Also Read - Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooter test rides begin today: Check if you can ride one

The Suzuki Burgman Electric has often been spotted without disguise, making it the top contender for next week's reveal. The electric scooter is likely to compete with the Ola S1, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube Electric.

While the powertrain of the new electric scooter will be completely different in comparison to the one that runs on gasoline, the aesthetics of the Burgman Electric may not witness major changes apart from the obvious differences like the absence of an exhaust pipe. The Suzuki Burgman Electric is expected to come with a new colour scheme with hints of the colour blue to highlight the electric powertrain.

The official specs and driving capabilities will be revealed on the day of launch, however, the scooter is expected to rival the Ather 450X in terms of driving range. The scooter is expected to launch with a 4-5kW battery that should be able to provide a driving range of 80 to 90 kms.

Considering that there’s no official word about the launch of the electric scooter, readers are advised to take this piece of info with a grain of salt.