comscore Suzuki is bringing flying cars to India, here’s what it plans to do
News

Suzuki, SkyDrive to develop flying cars for India

Electric Vehicle

Flying cars are coming to India...Soon!

SkyDrive EV

Image: SkyDrive

A number of mainstream automakers are developing flying cars for future deployment. The list includes companies such as Uber Air, Airbus, Hyundai, and Boeing among others. Now, word is that another major automaker is entering the flying car market. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki, Toyota first EV to be an SUV, not a compact car: Report

Japanese car maker Suzuki has announced a partnership with Tokyo-based flying car maker SkyDrive. As a part of this partnership, the two companies will work on developing a flying electric vehicle. Also Read - Toyota-Suzuki to launch affordable electric car by 2025: Here's what we know

But that’s not the most interesting part of this collaboration. The two companies have announced that they will also bring these flying electric vehicles to India. Also Read - Suzuki may launch Ola, Ather-rival electric scooter tomorrow: What we know so far

“SkyDrive and Suzuki will start consideration to collaborate in areas of business and technology that include technology R&D, planning of manufacturing and mass-production systems, development of overseas markets with an initial focus on India, and promotion of efforts to attain carbon neutrality,” the two companies said in a joint statement.

EV

Image: SkyDrive

The partnership with SkyDrive will enable Suzuki to add flying cars as a fourth mobility business in addition to its existing mobility businesses, which includes automobiles, motorcycles, and outboard motors.

It is worth noting that at the moment, SkyDrive is developing a compact, two-seating electric-powered flying car with plans for full-scale production. It also plans to begin air taxi service during the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, Japan, and in other regions of the country. It remains unclear if Suzuki will join SkyDrive in one of its ongoing projects or if the two companies will work on a different project altogether. Suzuki and SkyDrive haven’t shared final details of their collaboration yet.

Notably, the development comes shortly after Suzuki Motor Corp signed a Memorandum of understanding with Gujarat for investing 150 billion Yen (Rs 104.4 approximately) for manufacturing battery-powered electric vehicles (BEV) and BEV batteries in India.

As a part of the agreement Suzuki will invest a sum of Rs 31 billion in increasing production capacity for BEV manufacturing by 2025 and Rs 73 billion for the construction of a plant for BEV batteries by 2026. In addition to this, Maruti Suzuki will invest a sum of Rs 450 million for the construction of vehicle recycling plant in the state by 2026.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 23, 2022 5:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Indian govt has blocked 320 mobile applications so far
News
Indian govt has blocked 320 mobile applications so far
Nothing The Truth Event: Here s everything company could launch today

News

Nothing The Truth Event: Here s everything company could launch today

Sony PlayStation 5 sale tomorrow: How to make sure you get one

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 sale tomorrow: How to make sure you get one

Netflix to release three new games for iOS and Android users

Gaming

Netflix to release three new games for iOS and Android users

Suzuki, SkyDrive to develop flying cars for India

Electric Vehicle

Suzuki, SkyDrive to develop flying cars for India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Indian govt has blocked 320 mobile applications so far

Nothing The Truth Event: Here s everything company could launch today

Sony PlayStation 5 sale tomorrow: How to make sure you get one

Suzuki, SkyDrive to develop flying cars for India

Tata Tigor EV price increased by Rs 25,000: Check prices of all variants

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Suzuki, SkyDrive to develop flying cars for India

Electric Vehicle

Suzuki, SkyDrive to develop flying cars for India
Maruti Suzuki announces investment of Rs 10,400 crore to build EVs in India

Electric Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki announces investment of Rs 10,400 crore to build EVs in India
Maruti Suzuki, Toyota first EV to be an SUV, not a compact car: Report

Electric Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki, Toyota first EV to be an SUV, not a compact car: Report
Toyota-Suzuki to launch affordable electric car by 2025: Here's what we know

Electric Vehicle

Toyota-Suzuki to launch affordable electric car by 2025: Here's what we know
Maruti Suzuki to launch electric WagonR: Report

Electric Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki to launch electric WagonR: Report

हिंदी समाचार

केंद्रीय मंत्री सोम प्रकाश ने आज संसद को बताया, भारतीय यूजर्स की पूरी सुरक्षा के लिए भारत सरकार ने अभी तक 320 Apps को किया ब्लॉक

WhatsApp Tricks: नहीं पड़ेगी पर्सनल डायरी की जरूरत, व्हाट्सऐप में ऐसे सेव करें काम की चीजें

PUBG Mobile x Lamborghini Collaboration: प्लेयर्स को मिल सकते हैं कई आकर्षक रिवॉर्ड्स

Redmi Note 11 Pro की सेल आज से भारत में शुरू, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

खुशखबरी! अब 6 हजार से ज्यादा रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिलेगी हाई स्पीड फ्री Wi-Fi

Latest Videos

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video

News

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video
OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch

News

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch
Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch
Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

News

Indian govt has blocked 320 mobile applications so far
News
Indian govt has blocked 320 mobile applications so far
Nothing The Truth Event: Here s everything company could launch today

News

Nothing The Truth Event: Here s everything company could launch today
Sony PlayStation 5 sale tomorrow: How to make sure you get one

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 sale tomorrow: How to make sure you get one
Suzuki, SkyDrive to develop flying cars for India

Electric Vehicle

Suzuki, SkyDrive to develop flying cars for India
Tata Tigor EV price increased by Rs 25,000: Check prices of all variants

Electric Vehicle

Tata Tigor EV price increased by Rs 25,000: Check prices of all variants

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers