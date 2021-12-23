comscore Tata Motors incorporates new division to develop electric vehicles
News

Tata Motors incorporates new division to develop electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle

Tata Motors announced that TPEML has been incorporated to manufacture, design, develop all kinds of services related to electric vehicles

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Motors Limited has incorporated Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML) to manufacture all services related to electric vehicles. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India issued the Certificate of Incorporation on December 21, 2021. Also Read - Two-wheeler EV adoption ramping up rapidly, govt gives credit to FAME-II scheme

Tata Motors announced that TPEML has been incorporated to manufacture, design, develop all kinds of services related to electric vehicles/electric mobility, hybrid electric vehicles of all kinds. This also includes all descriptions for carrying passengers or other personnel, whether propelled, moved, drawn or assisted by means of electricity, battery, solar energy. Also Read - Tesla holiday software update released, brings Light Show feature to all EVs

Additionally, it will also cover the production of any other power devices including engines, motors, parts, components, accessories, and related equipment thereof, as well as activities required for establishing and undertaking the assembly, manufacture, fabrication, sales, aftersales services, marketing, promoting and/or servicing facilities. Also Read - Tesla removed its fastest car from its official website: Here's why

The new subsidiary has been formed with an initial capital of TPEML has been incorporated with an initial capital of ₹700 crore with an authorized capital of 70,00,00,000 equity shares of ₹10/- each aggregating to ₹700,00,00,000/-. The entire paid-up share capital will be held by Tata Motors.

Tata Motors renewed its efforts in the electric vehicle segment last year with the launch of Tata Nexon EV. The car has quickly picked up sales. In August this year, Nexon EV became the first electric vehicle to reach the threshold of four-digit sales figures.

Tata Motors also introduced the new Tata Tigor EV earlier this year. Both Nexon EV and Tigor EV are built using the Ziptron technology.  Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced that the company plans to launch 10 more electric vehicles by the year 2025.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 23, 2021 8:14 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 23, 2021 8:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Tata Motors incorporates new division to develop electric vehicles
Electric Vehicle
Tata Motors incorporates new division to develop electric vehicles
List of movies and shows to watch this weekend

Photo Gallery

List of movies and shows to watch this weekend

Weekend Watchlist: Atrangi Re, Emily in Paris, Hawkeye, and more

Photo Gallery

Weekend Watchlist: Atrangi Re, Emily in Paris, Hawkeye, and more

Vi removes these two prepaid plans that offered Disney+ Hotstar benefit

Telecom

Vi removes these two prepaid plans that offered Disney+ Hotstar benefit

RBI pushes deadline for tokenisation rule for credit and debit card transactions by 6 months

News

RBI pushes deadline for tokenisation rule for credit and debit card transactions by 6 months

While Indians wait for 5G, Korea is already looking to test 6G

Telecom

While Indians wait for 5G, Korea is already looking to test 6G

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivaldi web browser becomes first web browser for Android Automotive, no sign of Chrome launch

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

Tata Motors incorporates new division to develop electric vehicles

Vi removes these two prepaid plans that offered Disney+ Hotstar benefit

RBI pushes deadline for tokenisation rule for credit and debit card transactions by 6 months

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Motors incorporates new division to develop electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle

Tata Motors incorporates new division to develop electric vehicles
Two-wheeler EV adoption ramping up rapidly, govt gives credit to FAME-II scheme

Electric Vehicle

Two-wheeler EV adoption ramping up rapidly, govt gives credit to FAME-II scheme
Tesla holiday software update released, brings Light Show feature to all EVs

Electric Vehicle

Tesla holiday software update released, brings Light Show feature to all EVs
Tesla removed its fastest car from its official website: Here's why

Electric Vehicle

Tesla removed its fastest car from its official website: Here's why
Ather Energy pushes deadline, will now offer free EV charging for everyone until June 30, 2022

Electric Vehicle

Ather Energy pushes deadline, will now offer free EV charging for everyone until June 30, 2022

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone Idea वापस लाया 49 रुपये का सस्ता प्रीपेड प्लान, मगर इसमें एक गड़बड़ है

48MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ इतनी सस्ती कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Tecno Camon 18, फीचर्स भी बेहद शानदार

PUBG Mobile का बड़ा धमाका: इस साल कमाई में सबको पछाड़ा, जानें किस नंबर पर Free Fire और Genshin Impact जैसे गेम्स

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: 28 दिनों के लिए OTT Apps के साथ मिलने वाला बेस्ट प्रीपेड प्लान्स, जानें इनका अंतर

Huawei P50 Pocket फोल्डेबल फोन लॉन्च, मिलता है 40MP + 13MP + 32MP का कैमरा

Latest Videos

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

News

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year
Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?

Reviews

Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India
Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Vivaldi web browser becomes first web browser for Android Automotive, no sign of Chrome launch
Apps
Vivaldi web browser becomes first web browser for Android Automotive, no sign of Chrome launch
Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

News

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year
Tata Motors incorporates new division to develop electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle

Tata Motors incorporates new division to develop electric vehicles
Vi removes these two prepaid plans that offered Disney+ Hotstar benefit

Telecom

Vi removes these two prepaid plans that offered Disney+ Hotstar benefit
RBI pushes deadline for tokenisation rule for credit and debit card transactions by 6 months

News

RBI pushes deadline for tokenisation rule for credit and debit card transactions by 6 months

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers