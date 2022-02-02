Tata Nexon EV is one of the most popular electric cars in the country. The popularity has led to a long waiting period for buyers in the country. Nexon EV buyers are reportedly dealing with waiting periods as high as six months. Considering that EVs are way behind in terms of overall volume, this waiting period reflects a paradigm shift in demand. Also Read - Tata Motors breaks EV sales record by selling over 2,200 electric cars in a month

The Nexon EV has a waiting period of up to six months, according to a report by Autocar India. This high waiting period can also be attributed to general supply issues. The company’s ICE-powered vehicles are also witnessing a heavy demand but low supply. The semiconductor shortage is plaguing the Indian automotive industry. Also Read - Tata Motors incorporates new division to develop electric vehicles

Tata Nexon EV performance since launch

Recently, Tata Motors announced that they have managed to sell over 13,500 units of the Tata Nexon EV since its launch in 2020. The EV is one of the most attractive packages for a buyer looking to switch to a greener fuel. Tata Motors has two offerings in the sub-Rs 15 lakh price category. One is the Nexon EV and the second is the Tigor EV, which is priced even lower. Also Read - Tata Motors to invest Rs 15,000 crore in EVs over the next 4 years to launch 10 new EVs

Tata Nexon EV Range

The Tata Nexon EV comes with a claimed driving range of 312 km and it is powered by a 30.2 kWh battery. The powertrain can produce a total of 127 hp power and 245 Nm torque.

The price subsidies offered under FAME scheme by the central govt and the state-specific subsidies have provided some incentives for buyers. However, in comparison to its ICE counterpart, Nexon EV is still pretty expensive. The cheapest variant that is currently available is priced at Rs 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) the highest variant is priced at Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the Tata Nexon starts at a price of Rs 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and it goes all the way to Rs 13.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is important to note that the base variant of the Nexon EV and ICE-powered Nexon will have a wide range of differences.

Tata Motors recently announced that it registered its highest ever sales of EVs in the month of January. The company sold a total of 2,892 units. The Indian automobile manufacturer will sold a total of around 10,000 units of Tata Nexon and Tata Punch.