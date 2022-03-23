Tata Tigor EV price increased by Rs 25,000: Check prices of all variants

Tata just increased the price of its Nexon EV last week in India and was expected to do the same for its other electric vehicle offerings. Now, the company has increased the price of its Tigor EV by Rs 25,000. After the price increase, the base variant now starts at Rs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom). All three variants, XE, XM, and XZ+, of the electric car, have seen a price hike. Also Read - Govt sanctions 1,576 charging stations across Indian highways, expressways

To recall, Tigor EV was updated last year with the company's ZipTron powertrain which powers the Nexon EV. The ZipTron powertrain brings in 74 bhp and 170 Nm, along with a claimed range of 306km with its 24kWh battery.

Tata Tigor EV: Price increase

Tata Tigor XE was earlier available at Rs 11,99,000 and has now been increased to Rs 12,24,000. The XM variant used to cost Rs 12,49,000 and is now available at Rs 12,74,000. Lastly, the top XZ+ variant used to cost Rs 12,99,000 and is now being made available at Rs 13,24,000. BGR India spoke to Tata dealerships to confirm the price hike of all variants by Rs 25,000.

Variants Old price (ex-showroom) New price (ex-showroom) Price difference XE Rs 11,99,000 Rs 12,24,000 Rs 25,000 XM Rs 12,49,000 Rs 12,74,000 Rs 25,000 XZ+ Rs 12,99,000 Rs 13,24,000 Rs 25,000

Tata Tigor EV

The Tigor EV comes with the same design as its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. It is powered by an electric motor, which can produce 74bhp of peak power and 170Nm of torque. The car comes with a claimed range of 306km on a full charge, and is backed by a 26kWh battery. The claimed range is marginally lower, compared to Nexon EV’s 315km claimed range.

The battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent within 8.5 hours using the regular charger, and within 65 minutes using a fast charger.

It features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a Harman audio tuned quad-speaker setup. The company claims that the car can achieve an acceleration of 0 to 60 kmph within 5.7 seconds, and comes with an 8-year or 1,60,000 km warranty.