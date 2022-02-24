Tesla cars will soon have access to Steam's library, Musk confirms

Tesla cars will soon let drivers enjoy Steam’s huge library on the go. In a recent response to query on Twitter, Elon Musk said testing to be underway to bring Steam games on future Tesla cars. Also Read - Bethesda shutting down its PC launcher: All games, items, more to be shifted to Steam

Musk replying to a tweet from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account said, "Great game." When asked if the game was coming to Tesla vehicles, the tycoon said that the company is working to make Steam's library of games function on Tesla's software.

"We're working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles", Musk tweeted. "Former is obviously where we should be long-term."

New Model S/X version of Cyberpunk when? — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) February 22, 2022

Notably, Teslas can already play a few select games including The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and Cuphead. And as Musk says “entertainment will be critical when cars drive themselves,” the arrival of Steam games would certainly keep the users engaged.

As per reports the company is said to be developing Tesla Arcade, a video game platform, inside its vehicles and is likely working with gaming studios to port games. A team of software engineers is reportedly working on video games in Seattle and a similar team will likely operate in Austin. Reports note that in terms of processing power the onboard hardware is almost on-par with PS5 and Xbox Series X. To recall, AMD’s CEO at the Computex conference last year mentioned the company to be working with Tesla to provide Ryzen APUs and “a discrete RDNA2-based GPU that kicks in when running AAA games, providing up to 10 teraflops of compute power.” While the latest piece of information doesn’t come as a surprise, it would be interesting to see a neat feature added to the popular EV car. Apparently, the company is also planning to offer packages of games.