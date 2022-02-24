comscore Tesla cars will soon have access to Steam's library, Musk confirms
News

Tesla cars will soon have access to Steam's library, Musk confirms

Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk in a recent query on Twitter said the company is working to make Steam's library of games work on Tesla's software.

Tesla Model 3

Tesla cars will soon let drivers enjoy Steam’s huge library on the go. In a recent response to query on Twitter, Elon Musk said testing to be underway to bring Steam games on future Tesla cars. Also Read - Bethesda shutting down its PC launcher: All games, items, more to be shifted to Steam

Musk replying to a tweet from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account said, “Great game.” When asked if the game was coming to Tesla vehicles, the tycoon said that the company is working to make Steam’s library of games function on Tesla’s software. Also Read - Tesla starts accepting Dogecoin for charging: But its only at one Supercharger station

“We’re working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles”, Musk tweeted. “Former is obviously where we should be long-term.” Also Read - Elon Musk is allegedly dating a 27-year-old Australian actress

Notably, Teslas can already play a few select games including The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and Cuphead. And as Musk says “entertainment will be critical when cars drive themselves,” the arrival of Steam games would certainly keep the users engaged.

As per reports the company is said to be developing Tesla Arcade, a video game platform, inside its vehicles and is likely working with gaming studios to port games. A team of software engineers is reportedly working on video games in Seattle and a similar team will likely operate in Austin. Reports note that in terms of processing power the onboard hardware is almost on-par with PS5 and Xbox Series X. To recall, AMD’s CEO at the Computex conference last year mentioned the company to be working with Tesla to provide Ryzen APUs and “a discrete RDNA2-based GPU that kicks in when running AAA games, providing up to 10 teraflops of compute power.” While the latest piece of information doesn’t come as a surprise, it would be interesting to see a neat feature added to the popular EV car. Apparently, the company is also planning to offer packages of games.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 24, 2022 4:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon finally brings its Echo Buds earbuds to India
Wearables
Amazon finally brings its Echo Buds earbuds to India
Tesla cars will soon have access to Steam's library, Musk confirms

Electric Vehicle

Tesla cars will soon have access to Steam's library, Musk confirms

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Features

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Russian-Ukraine Crisis - How it impacts Indian tech market

News

Russian-Ukraine Crisis - How it impacts Indian tech market

BMW launches first electric Mini Cooper SE in India: Check range, other details

Electric Vehicle

BMW launches first electric Mini Cooper SE in India: Check range, other details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BMW launches first electric Mini Cooper SE in India: Check range, other details

Sony PlayStation Plus March 2022 free games list

Sony PlayStation Plus March 2022 free games: Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Ghostrunner, more

Russian-Ukraine Crisis - How it impacts Indian tech market

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Launch India

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

MeitY s shares draft data policy: Here s what it recommends

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tesla cars will soon have access to Steam's library, Musk confirms

Electric Vehicle

Tesla cars will soon have access to Steam's library, Musk confirms
Bethesda shutting down its PC launcher: All games, items, more to be shifted to Steam

Gaming

Bethesda shutting down its PC launcher: All games, items, more to be shifted to Steam
Tesla starts accepting Dogecoin for charging: But its only at one Supercharger station

Electric Vehicle

Tesla starts accepting Dogecoin for charging: But its only at one Supercharger station
Elon Musk is allegedly dating a 27-year-old Australian actress

News

Elon Musk is allegedly dating a 27-year-old Australian actress
YouTuber beats Elon Musk to become world s richest man

News

YouTuber beats Elon Musk to become world s richest man

हिंदी समाचार

रेडमी नोट 11 प्रो सीरीज जल्द भारत में होगी लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया ट्वीट

फ्री फायर के वीकली मेंबरशिप में हर दिन मिलेंगे डायमंड्स और रिवार्डस, जानें पूरी डिटेल

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

New State Mobile के पेश किया नया सर्वाइवर पास, गेम में आए नए स्टोरी मिशन्स

Russia Ukraine War: Twitter ने गलती से किए कई अकाउंट्स बैन, बाद में किया रीस्टोर

Latest Videos

iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE

Hands On

iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India
5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

Features

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using
5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Features

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

News

BMW launches first electric Mini Cooper SE in India: Check range, other details
Electric Vehicle
BMW launches first electric Mini Cooper SE in India: Check range, other details
Sony PlayStation Plus March 2022 free games list

Photo Gallery

Sony PlayStation Plus March 2022 free games list
Sony PlayStation Plus March 2022 free games: Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Ghostrunner, more

Photo Gallery

Sony PlayStation Plus March 2022 free games: Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Ghostrunner, more
Russian-Ukraine Crisis - How it impacts Indian tech market

News

Russian-Ukraine Crisis - How it impacts Indian tech market
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Launch India

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Launch India

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers