Tesla Cyberquad for kids launched: The electric ATV has a top speed of 16 kmph

Tesla Cyberquad ATV has been designed for kids aged 8 or higher and can carry a total payload of 150 lbs (68kg). (Image: Tesla)

With Christmas just around the corner, a lot of people will be looking to get gifts for children. Seeing this opportunity, Tesla has quietly introduced its Cyberquad for Kids. The Tesla Cyberquad is an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) with its looks inspired by the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck EV. The Cyberquad ATV has been designed for kids aged 8 and above. Also Read - After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

Tesla Cyberquad runs on a lithium-ion battery, which has a range of up to 15 miles (24 km), and an adjustable top speed of 10 mph (16 kmph). Also Read - Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here

Also Read - Nissan to invest whopping $18 billion in EV development in next five years

To cast your vote for other categories click here

Tesla Cyberquad: Price

Tesla Cyberquad is priced at $1,900 (approximately Rs 1,42,400) and is currently available via the company’s official online shop. The ATV is offered in a stainless-steel finish and will start shipping in 2-4 weeks. The company has intimated that it might not be able to fulfil the orders before Christmas and New Years Eve.

Tesla Cyberquad: Specifications

Tesla Cyberquad ATV has been designed for kids aged 8 or higher and can carry a total payload of 150 lbs (68kg). It consists of a full steel frame and a cushioned seat. The ATV is fitted with adjustable suspension with rear disk brakes, which will help users have good stopping power and off-road prowess.

The ATV features a single LED light bar running across the front fascia similar to the Cybertruck. It also comes with a configurable top speed, which will act as parental control. The first setting only allows the ATV to be driven at a max speed of 5 mph (8 kmph). In the second setting, the ATV can provide a full power output of 10 mph (16 kmph). Reverse speed has also been limited to 5 mph (8 kmph).

While the Cybertruck will be delivered to customers in late 2022, the company has been launching Cybertruck inspired accessories that you can buy now. To recall, it recently launched a Cybertruck inspired whistle, dubbed Cyberwhistle priced at $50 (approximately Rs 3,700). Note, the Cyberwhistle is currently out of stock.