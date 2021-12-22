Tesla holiday software update released, brings Light Show feature to all EVs

Tesla is currently rolling out the ‘holiday’ software update to its electric vehicles (EVs). The company is known for some fun features for its yearly holiday update. This year is no less, with the company bundling in a number of new features including dark mode, waypoints, TikTok integration and more. Also Read - Govt explains why there are more electric vehicles on Indian roads this year

One of the major features that the 2021 holiday update (version 2021.44.25) brings is TikTok integration to the Tesla Theater. Apart from this, the update also brings in a dark mode for its display screen, new games, some simplified controls and more.

To recall, Tesla introduced the Light Show feature for its Model X back in 2015. Now, with this update, the company has brought this feature to more models. After the update, users can access the feature by tapping the Toybox icon. After enabling the Light Show feature, the EV will perform a dance to a choreographed light show any time of the year.

The customisable app launcher will now allow Tesla owners to customise the menu bar inside of the infotainment systems. Furthermore, the update also brings a change to the infotainment display, which will now focus more on navigation, media and other common primary controls. Now, Tesla owners will also be able to edit waypoints during a journey.

The blind spot camera will enable users to now see the live camera feed of their blind spots whenever a turn signal is activated. New game additions include “Sonic The Hedgehog” and “The Battle of Polytopia”.

Other features that the update has brought in include cold weather improvements, which allows owners to precondition the cabin from the Tesla app. First row seat heaters can now automatically regulate seat temperature and the climate control feature can set the temperature accordingly depending upon the cabin environment. Owners can also now directly delete dashcam video clips from the touchscreen.