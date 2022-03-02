Ukraine is currently facing a major attack from Russia, which is trying to invade the free country. Many countries, sports associations and private organisations have shown support for Ukraine, with the latest one being electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla. The company is now offering free charging in parts of Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary, which border Ukraine. Also Read - After Tesla, now these movie theatres are accepting Doge cryptocurrency payments

According to Electrek, Tesla in an email to local Tesla owners informed them about the development. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine war: Disney, Warner, Sony pause release of films including The Batman in Russia

The report states that Elon Musk’s company has temporarily enabled “free Supercharging for both Tesla and Non-Tesla vehicles at sites in areas impacted by the recent situation in Ukraine.” Also Read - Russia-Ukraine war: Netflix refuses to air Russia state-run channels despite regulations

The free charging service has been enabled in four cities: Trzebownisko, Poland; Košice, Slovakia; and Miskolc and Debrecen in Hungary.

In the mail cited by Electrik, Tesla wrote, “We hope that this helps give you the peace of mind to get to a safe location.”

Tesla currently does not have any operations in Ukraine. Currently, an estimated 6,77,000 people have fled Ukraine to take shelter in neighbouring countries ever since the Russian invasion started, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

Tesla is famous for taking responsibility and offering free Supercharging services in areas affected by natural disasters, like during Hurricane Florence and the California wildfires. However, this is the first time, it is offering free charging to non-Tesla owners.

In related news, Musk earlier responded to a request from Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, who had reached out asking him for more Starlink stations in the country during these tough times. Musk stated that the SpaceX Starlink satellite service had been activated in Ukraine and promised terminals were on the way. Soon after this Fedorov tweeted a photo showcasing a truckload of Starlink terminals arriving in the country.