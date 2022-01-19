comscore Tesla owner facing lawsuit for killing two while Autopilot was engaged
News

Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot

Electric Vehicle

Years after the accident, a case has been filed against the driver of the Tesla for vehicular manslaughter.

Tesla-Model-S-Plaid

Tesla Model S Plaid is currently the fastest car of the company

A Tesla owner is facing the risk of being jailed for an accident that was caused involving the autopilot mode. A crash in 2019, involving the Tesla Model S owner caused the death of two people. The Tesla car was found to be running on Autopilot when the accident happened. Also Read - Karnataka minister invites Elon Musk to set up Tesla plant in Bengaluru

Years after the accident, a case has been filed against the driver of the Tesla for vehicular manslaughter. The car had overrun a red light which then went on to name into a Honda Civic, killing two people, according to a report by AP. The report suggests that the driver, Kevin George Aziz Riad, 27, has pleaded not guilty. The accused is a limousine service driver and he is currently free on bail. Also Read - Telangana minister invites Elon Musk, says will help ‘working through challenges’

This is the first time a Tesla owner is facing felony charges in the US, after meeting with an accident involving the use of the autopilot feature. The outcome of this case could set the narrative of what is to be done about conflicts where a human is not directly responsible for an accident or any mishap. However, it is to be noted that none of the cars in the US are allowed to self-drive completely. Also Read - Elon Musk drops new update about Tesla launch in India

Past Incidents involving Tesla Autopilot

Tesla is already facing dozens of cases involving fatalities. It was found that the car was being driven on autopilot in most of these cases. The electric car maker has labeled its self-driving tech as a Level 2 system. It is considered to be partially automated. Even while it is partially automated, the driver will need to keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times.

The lack of any sensors to detect driver involvement has also been a big debate surrounding Tesla. Many Tesla owners have been found either sitting or even sleeping on the back seat of the car while it is moving at high speeds. Multiple videos surfaced where drivers were found to be extremely careless with the autopilot tech. The federal agencies of the United States have emphasised that currently there is no self-driving tech that is completely reliable.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2022 2:18 PM IST

