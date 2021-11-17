comscore Tesla places bulk order for ‘Magic Box Inverter’ from Indian start-up
Tesla places bulk order for ‘Magic Box Inverter’ from Indian start-up

This will become one of the first deals made by Tesla in India before the company launches any of its electric cars in the market.

Tesla Pixabay

(Image: Pixabay)

Tesla is yet to make its debut in India but the company has reportedly started sourcing material from Indian brands, specifically an Indian start-up. The electric vehicle brand has placed a bulk order for portable inverters with a Noida-based startup. Also Read - The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer is all set to go against Ola, Ather: Details we know so far

The new bulk order is expected to help Tesla put up charging stations in India. An IANS report claimed that the product ordered by the company can be used as an electric vehicle (EV) charging station. This will become one of the first deals made by Tesla in India before the company launches any of its electric cars in the market.
The start-up Oxy Neuron India Pvt Ltd has been incubated at the Startup Innovation and Incubation Centre (SIIC) situated at IIT Kanpur. The company announced that Tesla has placed a bulk order for its ‘Magic Box Smart Inverter’. Also Read - PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!

The Magic Box Inverter is available in three variants: 1kW, 2kW and 3kW. The company claims the product can enhance battery back-up by almost double. The inverter is an Internet of Things (IoT) device that can be managed from a mobile app. It claims 15-year battery life with 5-year replaceable guarantee. Also Read - Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit to help buyers adopt EVs

“We have received our first order of Magic Box Inverter from Tesla India. The government’s support to startups is a boost for startups like ours to develop more and more innovative products,” said E.R. Ashutosh Verma, Founder of Oxy Neuron Pvt Ltd.

“We are thrilled to be part of such innovation which is on way to revamp and begin a new phase in rural India,” said Vikash Prakash from IIT Kanpur’s SIIC.

Tesla has been vocal about the high custom duties for its cars in India. Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about India having one of the highest import duties in the world.

Transport department minister, Nitin Gadkari, last month, invited Tesla to set up a manufacturing facility in India and also promised the company to help in setting up the infrastructure.

  • Published Date: November 17, 2021 1:45 PM IST

Best Sellers