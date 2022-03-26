Tesla recalls 947 EVs due to rearview image display issue: NHTSA

Tesla has reportedly started recalling 947 of its electric cars in the United States according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The recall has been issued due to an issue with the rearview image not immediately displaying when a user starts to reverse their car. Also Read - Tesla is planning an invite-only mega party with 15,000 people

According to the NHTSA, Tesla has informed it about the recall, stating that the recall includes some 2018-2019 Model S, Model X, and 2017-2020 Model 3 cars. All of these were equipped with Autopilot Computer 2.5 and operating certain firmware releases. These vehicles did not comply with a federal safety standard on rear visibility. The resolution given by the company states that it will be performing an over-the-air software update to address the issue.

NHTSA has said that a delayed rearview camera image reduces the driver's rearview and increases the risk of a crash. This is the latest development in the series of recalls Tesla has conducted in recent months due to software issues.

To recall, Tesla back in December started rolling out a new firmware to a limited number of vehicles, soon after which its fleet monitoring tool started picking up an abnormal frequency of computer resets for the Tesla Model 3. The recall notice for this issue was released on March 18.

Tesla has claimed that an engineering investigation on the rearview image issue has revealed that the issue was caused due to a software error and the company claims that this is a potential cause for further assessment.

Back on February 9, NHTSA directed Tesla to conduct tests on its cars regarding consumer complaints that alleged delayed or unavailable rearview image displays. After conducting the tests, the electric car manufacturer stated that “despite not finding a noncompliance in the tests that Tesla conducted, a recall determination was made out of an abundance of caution to recognise the potential presence of a noncompliance in affected vehicles.”