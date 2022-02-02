comscore Tesla recalls Full Self Driving update after EVs found violating stop signs
News

Tesla recalls Full Self-Driving update from over 50,000 electric cars

Electric Vehicle

If a car fails to stop at a stop sign, it could lead to fatal crashes and accidents. Tesla claims that it is not aware of any specific accident or crash caused by this new feature.

Tesla Model 3 Red

Tesla Model 3 in red.

Tesla is issuing a recall of its recent software update for its popular electric cars. The EV company had rolled out a “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) feature as a beta feature. However, this new feature seems to have some issues in dealing with the stop signs. The update allowed cars to roll through stop signs at a very slow pace. Also Read - Elon Musk offers kid $5000 to stop tracking his private jet loaction, but the kid has some other plans

According to a report by US-based network, ABC News, the new feature first appeared with the FSD 10.3 update. The feature was introduced as a part of the assertive profile. Due to this feature, Tesla electric cars would move at a speed of up 9 kmph through stop signs t 4-way intersections. Also Read - Panasonic plans to mass produce next-gen batteries for Tesla in 2023, suggests report

Tesla had a couple of meeting with US govt agency, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) officials. According to the govt agency, if a car fails to stop at a stop sign, it could lead to fatal crashes and accidents. Tesla claims that it is not aware of any specific accident or crash caused by this new feature. Also Read - Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

Following the meetings, Tesla decided to recall the affected electric cars. According to a report by Engadget, around 54,000 Tesla cars will be affected by this software update flaw. The cars in the crash will include 2016-2022 Model S and X EVs, 2017-2022 Model 3s and 2020-2022 Model Ys. The company will be sending a patch for the new flaw by early February.

Previously, the company had also made a recall due to the FSD feature. The cars were giving out false forward collision warnings and there were some bugs with the auto-steering as well. While this feature is called Full Self Driving, Tesla legally only provides Level 2 self-driving features.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 2, 2022 2:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister
News
Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister
Flipkart ultra high discounts on 4K TV's: Realme Ultra HD, OnePlus Y series, and more

Deals

Flipkart ultra high discounts on 4K TV's: Realme Ultra HD, OnePlus Y series, and more

Tesla recalls Full Self-Driving update from over 50,000 electric cars

Electric Vehicle

Tesla recalls Full Self-Driving update from over 50,000 electric cars

Mahindra XUV300-based electric car XUV400 spotted: Check launch details

Electric Vehicle

Mahindra XUV300-based electric car XUV400 spotted: Check launch details

Alert! This malware in disguise can take away all the money using your Android phone

News

Alert! This malware in disguise can take away all the money using your Android phone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing

Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister

Flipkart ultra high discounts on 4K TV's: Realme Ultra HD, OnePlus Y series, and more

Tesla recalls Full Self-Driving update from over 50,000 electric cars

Mahindra XUV300-based electric car XUV400 spotted: Check launch details

What is an ePassport

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax

Explained | SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tesla recalls Full Self-Driving update from over 50,000 electric cars

Electric Vehicle

Tesla recalls Full Self-Driving update from over 50,000 electric cars
Elon Musk offers kid $5000 to stop tracking his private jet loaction, but the kid has some other plans

News

Elon Musk offers kid $5000 to stop tracking his private jet loaction, but the kid has some other plans
Panasonic plans to mass produce next-gen batteries for Tesla in 2023, suggests report

Electric Vehicle

Panasonic plans to mass produce next-gen batteries for Tesla in 2023, suggests report
Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

Features

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?
Tesla is in a 'weird stalemate situation' with the Indian govt: Report

Electric Vehicle

Tesla is in a 'weird stalemate situation' with the Indian govt: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Telegram Tips: ऐप से बाहर आए बिना ही अपनी भाषा में ट्रांसलेट कर सकते हैं मैसेज, जानें कैसे

Free Fire में फिर आया मोको स्टोर, जहां मिलेंगे Phoenix Knight समेत ढेरों बंडल

WhatsApp में आने वाला है कमाल का फीचर, एक साथ कई ग्रुप में भेज सकेंगे मैसेज

Garena Free Fire की टॉप सब-मशीन गन, जो क्लोज रेंज फाइट में दिलाएंगी जीत

अब सड़कों पर दौड़ेगा Bajaj Auto का इलेक्ट्रिक ऑटो, सस्ती होगी सवारी?

Latest Videos

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Features

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India
iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India

News

iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India
Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing
Apps
YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing
Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister

News

Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister
Flipkart ultra high discounts on 4K TV's: Realme Ultra HD, OnePlus Y series, and more

Deals

Flipkart ultra high discounts on 4K TV's: Realme Ultra HD, OnePlus Y series, and more
Tesla recalls Full Self-Driving update from over 50,000 electric cars

Electric Vehicle

Tesla recalls Full Self-Driving update from over 50,000 electric cars
Mahindra XUV300-based electric car XUV400 spotted: Check launch details

Electric Vehicle

Mahindra XUV300-based electric car XUV400 spotted: Check launch details

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers