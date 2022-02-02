Tesla is issuing a recall of its recent software update for its popular electric cars. The EV company had rolled out a “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) feature as a beta feature. However, this new feature seems to have some issues in dealing with the stop signs. The update allowed cars to roll through stop signs at a very slow pace. Also Read - Elon Musk offers kid $5000 to stop tracking his private jet loaction, but the kid has some other plans

According to a report by US-based network, ABC News, the new feature first appeared with the FSD 10.3 update. The feature was introduced as a part of the assertive profile. Due to this feature, Tesla electric cars would move at a speed of up 9 kmph through stop signs t 4-way intersections. Also Read - Panasonic plans to mass produce next-gen batteries for Tesla in 2023, suggests report

Tesla had a couple of meeting with US govt agency, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) officials. According to the govt agency, if a car fails to stop at a stop sign, it could lead to fatal crashes and accidents. Tesla claims that it is not aware of any specific accident or crash caused by this new feature. Also Read - Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

Following the meetings, Tesla decided to recall the affected electric cars. According to a report by Engadget, around 54,000 Tesla cars will be affected by this software update flaw. The cars in the crash will include 2016-2022 Model S and X EVs, 2017-2022 Model 3s and 2020-2022 Model Ys. The company will be sending a patch for the new flaw by early February.

Previously, the company had also made a recall due to the FSD feature. The cars were giving out false forward collision warnings and there were some bugs with the auto-steering as well. While this feature is called Full Self Driving, Tesla legally only provides Level 2 self-driving features.