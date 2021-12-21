comscore Tesla removed its fastest car from its official website: Here's why
Tesla removed its fastest car from its official website: Here's why

No official updated timeline for the Roadster has been revealed, and it is being said that the launch could even get stretched to 2023.

(Image: Tesla)

Tesla is arguably the company that single-handedly managed to popularise electric vehicles (EVs). The car that it all started with was the Roadster, which was launched back in 2008. The company had revealed the new Roadster EV back in 2017, with a sale date of 2020, which it missed. Now, in an erratic move, the company has reportedly removed the Roadster EV and its price from its official website. Also Read - Weirdest products launched by big tech companies in 2021

The company had initially opened pre-bookings for the EV for about $50,000 (approximately Rs 37,77,625) and at $250,000 (approximately Rs 1,88,88,125) for the limited-edition Founders Series model. The removal seems to have sparked speculation that the company is already sold out the EV or that it might be making some changes to the specs or the pricing of the car. Also Read - Ather Energy pushes deadline, will now offer free EV charging for everyone until June 30, 2022

Take note, the webpage for Roadster is still available on Tesla’s website when visited directly or from Google. However, the company seems to have removed any mention on its website or the homepage. Also Read - Check why this man blew up his Tesla Model S with ‘Elon Mask’ inside: Watch video

To recall, Tesla recently also removed all the information regarding the specs and prices of the upcoming Cybertruck. The electric truck is currently undergoing testing and Tesla CEO Elon Musk also confirmed that the Cybertruck will now come with a high-end four-motor variant. Due to this, it was speculated that the information was removed to later be updated with the new specs and price.

As of now, Tesla has not revealed as to why it removed the Roadster EV listing.

No official updated timeline for the Roadster has been revealed, and it is being said that the launch could even get stretched to 2023. This is one of the most delayed EVs in Tesla’s history.

Tesla Roadster EV

Tesla Roadster EV will be the company’s first EV to come with rocket thrusters, thus making it the fastest in the world. At the time of reveal, the company had stated that the EV would be able to attain a speed of 0 to 100 kmph within 1.9 seconds, and will have a top speed of 400 kmph. Apart from this, the car would come with a 200 kWh battery, which will provide a range of 1,000 km on a single charge.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2021 4:30 PM IST

