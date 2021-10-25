Tesla yet again hikes prices across its EV lineup

Elon Musk-backed Tesla is well known for increasing the prices of its EVs, but this time the company has gone a bit more aggressive with the pricing on all four of its in-production vehicles. Also Read - Tesla should make EVs in India to seek tax benefits: Niti Aayog suggests

As per report, the base Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles are each priced $2,000 higher, at $43,990 and $56,990 respectively. In addition, the base Model S and Model X vehicles will each cost $5,000 more, at $94,990 and $104,990, reports electrek.co.

Tesla is back to delivering its full line-up of vehicles after finally starting back production of the Model X after the refresh, latest report says. Currently, the EV maker is producing more vehicles than ever, but demand is higher than ever too.

Despite the ongoing chip shortage, electric vehicle company Tesla reported a net income of $1.62 billion in the third quarter of 2021, which is five times more than it did this time last year. The company’s operating income grew some 54 percent over the past quarter to $2 billion.

In the third quarter, the company said it produced approximately 238,000 vehicles and delivered over 240,000 vehicles. Overall, deliveries increased in the third quarter by 20 percent compared to the previous quarter and increased by roughly 70 percent over the third quarter in 2020.

On the technology front, Tesla continues its FSD City Streets beta rollout and plans to “continue to monitor fleet data closely to help facilitate a smooth rollout”.

(With IANS inputs)