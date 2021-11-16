Hero MotoCorp is all set to go against Ola, Ather

comscore The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer is all set to go against Ola, Ather: Details we know so far
The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer is all set to go against Ola, Ather: Details we know so far

The new scooter is still under wraps but we have pieced together all the information that is available about it.

Hero MotoCorp could launch first electric scooter in few months

World’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp is officially set to enter the electric scooter race in India next year. The company made the decision official while announcing the financial results of the second quarter (July to September 2021) of FY22. The new scooter is still under wraps but we have pieced together all the information that is available about it. Also Read - Porsche launches its first electric car Taycan in India at Rs 1.5 crore

Here’s what we know about Hero MotoCorp’s new electric scooter: Also Read - Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit to help buyers adopt EVs

Name

The company will not be launching the scooter under the Hero Electric brand because it is a different entity which is already manufacturing electric scooters. Hero MotoCorp recently registered multiple new names under what could be their new sub-brand for electric vehicles. The company is likely to name it Vida. Also Read - Electric Vehicle prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023: Nitin Gadkari

The company has registered names such as ‘Vida Scooters’, ‘Vida Motocorp’ and ‘Vida Motorcycles’. Other names that were also registered included ‘Vida Electric’, ‘Vida EV’ and ‘Vida Mobility’.

Vehicle Type

Considering that there is a demand for electric scooters in the country, Hero MotoCorp may initially start off with the launch of an electric scooter. This scooter will take on the likes of the Ola S1 series and Ather 450 series. Hero MotoCorp may also introduce electric bikes much later, in accordance with their product’s reception in India.

Design

While there’s not much to go about the scooter in terms of design. However, during a company event in August, Pawan Munjal, Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, was seen standing next to an electric scooter. This could be the first electric two wheeler from the stables of Hero MotoCorp.

The scooter is expected to get a flyscreen, a long seat to accommodate two riders. The overall design of the scooter was sleek and the unit showcased during the company event was in the colour combination of black and white with some silver inserts.

Manufacturing

The new electric scooter from Hero MotoCorp is already in the advanced stage. The company will begin manufacturing of the scooter at its ‘Garden Factory’ located at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.
Partnership with Gogoro

Earlier this year, the company joined hands with Gogoro, a Taiwanese brand that specializes in swappable battery technology. Hero Motocorp’s new scooter is expected to take a few inspirations from its partner brand.

  Published Date: November 16, 2021 4:02 PM IST
  Updated Date: November 16, 2021 4:38 PM IST

Best Sellers