This Hyundai EV might soon come to India and it has a driving range of 487 km

Electric Vehicle

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the company's flagship electric car, which has already been unveiled for the global markets. The EV is expected to go on sale by the end of this month.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

(Image: Hyundai)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 has received an official range of 303 miles (487 km) on a single charge by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The range of the all-wheel-drive variant is a tad bit lower at 256 miles (411 km). With this, it is now confirmed that the Ioniq 5 will nearly match the range of its technical cousin Kia EV6. Also Read - This Indian EV company will soon start making Spanish electric scooters for India

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the company’s flagship electric car, which has already been unveiled for the global markets. The EV is expected to go on sale by the end of this month. Also Read - All-electric BMW 3 Series could launch in 2025, will be based on the new Neue Klasse architecture

Keeping the EPA rating in mind, it can be said that the Ioniq 5 has a much better range compared to the Volkswagen ID.4 Pro, Audi RS e-Tron GT, Ford Mustang Mach-E and other long-range electric cars available globally. Also Read - Hyundai to launch 6 new EVs in India including an electric SUV

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a part of the company’s plan to launch 23 electric cars in the next four years globally. Out of these 23, the company has announced that it will launch 16 electric cars in India in the next seven years. While it has not been said if the Ioniq 5 will be brought to the country, various reports suggest that it will be made available alongside the Hyundai Kona.

To recall, the company had showcased its Ioniq 5 flagship EV at the Auto Expo last year.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with an overall length of 4,635mm. It is 1,889mm wide and 1,600mm tall with a 2,999-inch wheelbase. It comes packing a 77.4kWh battery pack, which is paired with a single-motor or dual-motor setup.

The AWD variant with the dual-motor setup provides a power output of 320 horsepower and 604 Nm of torque. The company claims it can go from 0 to 100 kmph within 5 seconds. It has a top speed of 185 kmph.

The single motor (rear-wheel drive) variant has a power output of 225 horsepower and 359 Nm of torque.

The company claims that the Ioniq 5 can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW charger. With a standard 10.9kW charger it can be fully charged from 0-100 percent within 6 hours and 43 minutes using Level 2 charging.

  • Published Date: December 9, 2021 10:35 PM IST

