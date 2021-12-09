This Indian EV company will soon start making Spanish electric scooters for India

The Indian electric scooter segment is heating up, almost on a daily basis. Not one day passes without a launch or a reveal or a future launch. Now, an Indian EV company, eBikeGo has announced that it has acquired the product license rights to manufacture ‘Muvi’ Electric Vehicles of a Spanish automotive company Torrot in India. Also Read - All-electric BMW 3 Series could launch in 2025, will be based on the new Neue Klasse architecture

This electric vehicle will be manufactured and sold in India and across the world. eBikeGo has plans to capture 5% of the two-wheeler electric vehicle market in the world with its manufacturing. Also Read - Hyundai to launch 6 new EVs in India including an electric SUV

Muvi Electric Scooter

Muvi is an IoT and AI enabled electric vehicle with connected features and can be controlled and monitored via a smartphone. It has a portable battery, allowing consumers to swap them at stations. The scooter has been designed in Europe and it sells under the brand Torrot in Spain. Also Read - MG Motor India planning to bring an affordable EV in India soon

Torrot invested in R&D since 2015 for the Muvi scooter. The company has developed and sold 30,000 units in Europe. Muvi is a lightweight scooter, weighing only 83 kg . It has a power of 4.1 CV (3 Kw) which is equivalent to a 125 cc ICE scooter. It can go upto 100 km in Eco mode with a top speed of 60 km/hr.



To vote for other categories, click here

Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo said, “We are extremely happy to have acquired the license of manufacturing ‘Muvi’, one of the leading electric vehicles from renowned international automotive company Torrot in India. Taking about facts, approx. 25 million two-wheelers are sold every year in India alone. Out of which, electric two-wheelers only constitute a small fragment (0.3 %). This fraction has been constantly observed throughout the last 6 years which heavily indicates the lack of market acceptance. Presently, the major issue is that customer-centric approach is lacking. We are certain that traditional vehicles, which are the sole cause of Carbon Emission, can be easily and effectively replaced by Muvi. This will greatly help us to broaden our horizons and to further become the front-runner of electric mobility adoption in the country. Muvi, being a technologically advanced vehicle and already operating in 12 countries, does not require any homologation to supply in these markets, opening ways for global presence.”