This new Toyota electric car even makes the Tata Nano look big

Toyota has introduced a new electric vehicle that plans to change the way you look at cars. The new vehicle is aptly named "C+pod". It is an ultra-compact battery electric vehicle (BEV). The car is extremely small which will provide easy maneuverability and it will also be easy to get it to charging stations in indoor settings.

The company has plans to promote the new vehicle till the full-scale launch for individual customers in the global market.

The new C+pod is an environmentally-friendly two-seater electric vehicle that is designed as a mobility option that aims to improve per-person energy efficiency. In addition to short-distance daily use, the C+pod is also aimed at corporate users visiting customers on a regular basis, and at users in urban or mountainous communities needing environmentally-friendly transportation options.

In terms of sheer power and other statistics, the electric car is extremely modest. It comes with a driving range of 150 km and is powered by a 9.06 kWh lithium-ion battery. The maximum speed the pod-like car can achieve is 60kmph.

The dimensions of the vehicle are what could make or break the product. In length, it’s just 2,490 mm, almost half the size of a usual SUV. The width is 1,290mm and it is 1,550mm tall. Mahindra’s discontinued mini electric car e2o NXT also had an overall length of 3,280mm. The more popular Tata Nano, which has also been discontinued, had a length of 3,164 mm which is also substantially bigger than Toyota’s C+Pod.

The shorter length of the Toyota C+Pod also allows it to turn in a very short radius of just 3.9 meters (the length of an average hatchback in India).

Toyota further plans to expand its product lineup by forming open collaborations as it works to build new business models. In Japan, it is focusing initially on the C+pod, Walking Area BEVs, and Toyota i-Road, with more than 200 corporate and local government partners currently involved in exploring new transportation models.

The launch of the C+pod also aims to demonstrate new services specific to BEVs. One of those services is Toyota Green Charge, a joint project developed with Chubu Electric Power. Under the partnership, the companies plan to offer a single point of contact for corporations seeking support when constructing optimal charging facilities or developing electricity plans for BEVs, such as CO2-free power.

The service will be jointly implemented in collaboration with Chubu Electric Power Miraiz, Kansai Electric Power, and Tepco Energy Partner. Other services in planning include the Electric-vehicle sharing service that combines tourist information with the “Toyota Share” car-sharing service to promote sightseeing and excursions.