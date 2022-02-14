Do you think EVs are out of range for you (pun intended)? All these fancy new scooters with fancy gadgetry are pretty appealing but expensive. What if I tell you there’s a way you can turn your existing cycle into an EV in seconds. One such technology has been developed by an Indian who also posted an elaborate video demonstrating the tech. Anand Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra chairman was thoroughly impressed by this demonstration. Also Read - Ratan Tata takes delivery of electric Tata Nano. But can you buy one too?

Mahindra shared a 2-minute video on his official Twitter handle. In the video, Gursaurabh Singh, the one who invented the device was seen giving a very interesting demo. The demo involved the use of water and fire and even sludge.

Anand Mahindra was all praise for Singh and his invention. In his tweet he said, "This has been doing the #Signal rounds the last few days. Not the first device in the world to motorise a cycle. But this is a) An outstanding design—compact & efficient b) Rugged-loved the working in mud, making it an off-roader! c) Safe d) Savvy—a phone charging port!"

Mahindra also pointed out that EV makers should take notice of this innovation. He emphasized the ease of use and the grass-root application of the invention. In his tweet he said, “But what I appreciate most is his empathy and passion for those hard working people for whom the humble cycle is still the primary mode of transport. It’s a good reminder for all automakers focusing on disruptive EVs that THIS EV revolution may be the most important one.”

Mahindra went as far as saying that he would love to be an investor in the technology. Even if it is a product that is not inevitable to succeed commercially or be substantially profitable.

This has been doing the #Signal rounds the last few days. Not the first device in the world to motorise a cycle. But this is a) An outstanding design—compact & efficient b) Rugged-loved the working in mud, making it an off-roader! c) Safe d) Savvy—a phone charging port! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Fb4gwBd8FS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 12, 2022

In the video, Singh shows how the small kit fits in a cycle without much hassle. It also takes very little space. The electric cycle can provide a top speed of 25 kmph and it can carry a payload of 170 kg. The claimed range of the vehicle is 40 km.

He tested the cycle on video by immersing it in dirt and even setting it on fire to prove that it is “fire-proof”. He also poured water on the motor that was on fire to prove that it is water proof. These attributes may not be exclusive to this product.