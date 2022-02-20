Electric cars may not be the majority when it comes to volumes. However, that might change within this decade. The biggest contributors are expected to be inexpensive small electric cars. One such car is the Volkswagen e-up. The name suits the size of the car. Volkswagen had stopped selling the car due to an excess of demand. So much so, that Volkswagen claimed to have registered a waiting period of 16 months. Also Read - Ford electric cars coming to India? What we know so far

Now, the company has started selling it again in markets across the globe. Also Read - Ratan Tata takes delivery of electric Tata Nano. But can you buy one too?

Volkswagen claims that his electric car had turned into a bestseller in recent years, causing delivery times to rise to up to 16 months. Volkswagen then temporarily stopped taking new orders for the mini car at the end of 2020. Also Read - MG ZS EV 2022: Check pictures of the electric car launching this month

While the orders were not being taken, Volkswagen continued the production throughout 2021. In Germany, the car model has become the second best-selling electric vehicle. The company claims to have delivered 30,800 vehicles in a year.

Now that the order backlog has been processed successfully, the model from the segment below the famous ID.3 is available to order again in Germany and will gradually be rolled out in other European markets. Volkswagen claims that over 80,000 of this model have been sold around the world,

To date, over 80,000 units of this model of the vehicle have been sold around the world. In Germany, it was in second place in 2021 for all-electric vehicles with the newest registrations.

What does Volkswagen e-up offer?

The Style Plus features a powertrain that produces 61 kW or 83 PS power. The maximum range is up to 258 kilometers. Despite the small size, the car offers a high torque of 210 Nm.

The charging time of the 32.2 kWh battery system (with 40 kW DC charging power) is 60 minutes to recharge 80 percent. With alternating current, an 80 percent charge with 7.2 kW of power takes a little over four hours. The car’s price in Germany is 26,895 euros (Roughly Rs 22,73,000) including VAT. The country also provides a deduction of 9,570 euros (Roughly Rs 8 lakh) which reduces the overall price substantially. .

The car gets rapid charging, lane assist, lane departure warning system, Climatronic air conditioning, multifunction steering wheel and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Sadly, there’s no news about the car’s launch in India. However, Volkswagen is amping up its EV production in the coming years to reach its goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. The company has sold more than half a million all-electric vehicles worldwide.