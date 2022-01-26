Tork Kratos electric motorcycle with 180 km IDC range launched in India with promised top speed of 105 kmph

Tork Motors on the 73rd Indian Republic Day has launched its new Kratos electric bike in India. The electric bike is based on the T6X concept model which was showcased back in September 2016. Key features of the motorcycle include a claimed range of up to 180 km, top speed of 105 kmph, 0-40 kmph of acceleration in 4 seconds, and more. Also Read - 73rd Republic Day 2022: Google marks the Republic Day significance with special Doodle

Tork Kratos: Price in India

Tork Kratos has been launched in two variants: Kratos and Kratos R starting at Rs 1.02 lakh (effective ex-showroom, Delhi/including subsidy). The company has opened pre-bookings for both versions at just Rs 999 via the company's official website. Tork Kratos EV will be made available in PAN India in a phased manner.

The standard model has only been launched in the white colour option, whereas, the higher-spec "R" model has been launched in White, Blue, Red and Black colour options.

Initially, the company is only offering the electric motorcycle in major Indian cities including Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi.

Tork Kratos: Specifications, features

Tork Kratos comes with an IDC range of 180 km, and a real-world usage claim of 120 km. The electric motorcycle comes with an IP67-rated 4 Kwh lithium-ion battery pack with a system voltage of 48V. The standard variant comes with a claimed top speed of 100 kmph and the “R” variant comes with a claimed top speed of 105 kmph.

The motorcycle comes with an Axial Flux type electric motor with the base variant coming with a max power of 7.5 Kw and a peak torque output of 28 Nm, and the higher-spec Kratos R outputting a max power of 9.0 Kw and a peak torque of 38 Nm.

The standard variant does not come with fast charging capabilities, whereas, the “R” variant does support it. Additional features include Geofencing, Find my vehicle feature, Motorwalk assist, Crash alert, Vacation mode, Track mode analysis and Smart charge analysis.