Toyota-Suzuki to launch affordable electric car by 2025: Here's what we know

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are co-developing a pure-born electric car platform for India. The new platform is being developed by the automotive giants due to the disruption electric vehicles (EVs) are currently causing in the industry and the aggressive policy push by governments of various countries to meet decarbonisation targets. Also Read - This cryptocurrency that was once a joke can now be used to buy Tesla products

According to a report by Business Standard, this new platform will host a series of models powered by alternative powertrain technologies that both companies will launch over the next five years. Also Read - Toyota to roll out 30 EVs, including a small SUV in coming years: Check details

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will take the lead in the project to develop and manufacture an affordable EV, which should be expected to be ready for launch by late 2024 or early 2025. According to the report, both companies are looking to manufacture close to 1,14,000 units of the model per year. Also Read - These two states combined host over 40 percent of India's electric vehicles

The company claims that the development and testing of the prototype are on schedule, however, the manufacturing plant hasn’t been decided upon yet. Apart from the Indian market, the model will also be exported to Europe and Thailand, sporting the Toyota-Suzuki badge.

Apart from this, Maruti Suzuki will likely launch a new hybrid vehicle next year. The company is also working on a green mobility road map comprising of EVs, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles, Flexi Fuel Vehicles and CNG. India’s first lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant has already been commissioned by Suzuki’s joint venture (JV) with Toshiba and Denso Corporation in Gujarat.

To recall, Maruti and Toyota recently showcased its strong hybrid vehicles at an event ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Toyota showcased the Mirae and Camry Hybrids. At the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Toyota is expected to showcase more cars, while Suzuki is expected to showcase its battery manufacturing capabilities.

Currently, under the partnership, Toyota rebadges and sells the Baleno and the Vitara Brezza under the names Glanza and Urban Cruiser, respectively.