comscore Toyota-Suzuki to launch affordable electric car by 2025: Here's what we know
News

Toyota-Suzuki to launch affordable electric car by 2025: Here's what we know

Electric Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will take the lead in the project to develop and manufacture an affordable EV, which should be expected to be ready for launch by late 2024 or early 2025.

Maruti Electric Car

Maruti Suzuki Electric Car Concept at Auto Expo. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are co-developing a pure-born electric car platform for India. The new platform is being developed by the automotive giants due to the disruption electric vehicles (EVs) are currently causing in the industry and the aggressive policy push by governments of various countries to meet decarbonisation targets. Also Read - This cryptocurrency that was once a joke can now be used to buy Tesla products

According to a report by Business Standard, this new platform will host a series of models powered by alternative powertrain technologies that both companies will launch over the next five years. Also Read - Toyota to roll out 30 EVs, including a small SUV in coming years: Check details

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will take the lead in the project to develop and manufacture an affordable EV, which should be expected to be ready for launch by late 2024 or early 2025. According to the report, both companies are looking to manufacture close to 1,14,000 units of the model per year. Also Read - These two states combined host over 40 percent of India's electric vehicles

The company claims that the development and testing of the prototype are on schedule, however, the manufacturing plant hasn’t been decided upon yet. Apart from the Indian market, the model will also be exported to Europe and Thailand, sporting the Toyota-Suzuki badge.

Apart from this, Maruti Suzuki will likely launch a new hybrid vehicle next year. The company is also working on a green mobility road map comprising of EVs, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles, Flexi Fuel Vehicles and CNG. India’s first lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant has already been commissioned by Suzuki’s joint venture (JV) with Toshiba and Denso Corporation in Gujarat.

To recall, Maruti and Toyota recently showcased its strong hybrid vehicles at an event ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Toyota showcased the Mirae and Camry Hybrids. At the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Toyota is expected to showcase more cars, while Suzuki is expected to showcase its battery manufacturing capabilities.

Currently, under the partnership, Toyota rebadges and sells the Baleno and the Vitara Brezza under the names Glanza and Urban Cruiser, respectively.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 17, 2021 4:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Toyota-Suzuki to launch affordable electric car by 2025: Here's what we know
Electric Vehicle
Toyota-Suzuki to launch affordable electric car by 2025: Here's what we know
BGMI x Spider-Man No Way Home crossover teased, likely to have themed-cosmetics, special rewards

Gaming

BGMI x Spider-Man No Way Home crossover teased, likely to have themed-cosmetics, special rewards

WhatsApp in 2022: Here are 5 interesting features expected to release next year

Photo Gallery

WhatsApp in 2022: Here are 5 interesting features expected to release next year

WhatsApp in 2022: Here are 5 interesting features expected to release next year

Photo Gallery

WhatsApp in 2022: Here are 5 interesting features expected to release next year

Another delay in 5G auctions; India might need to wait until 2023 to get 5G speeds

Telecom

Another delay in 5G auctions; India might need to wait until 2023 to get 5G speeds

OnePlus Buds Z2 with a longer battery and support for ANC launched

Wearables

OnePlus Buds Z2 with a longer battery and support for ANC launched

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Toyota-Suzuki to launch affordable electric car by 2025: Here's what we know

BGMI x Spider-Man No Way Home crossover teased, likely to have themed-cosmetics, special rewards

WhatsApp in 2022: Here are 5 interesting features expected to release next year

WhatsApp in 2022: Here are 5 interesting features expected to release next year

Another delay in 5G auctions; India might need to wait until 2023 to get 5G speeds

Instagram New Feature Tutorial

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

BMW iX Launched in India

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Toyota-Suzuki to launch affordable electric car by 2025: Here's what we know

Electric Vehicle

Toyota-Suzuki to launch affordable electric car by 2025: Here's what we know
This cryptocurrency that was once a joke can now be used to buy Tesla products

News

This cryptocurrency that was once a joke can now be used to buy Tesla products
Toyota to roll out 30 EVs including a small SUV in coming years

Electric Vehicle

Toyota to roll out 30 EVs including a small SUV in coming years
These two states combined host over 40 percent of India's electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle

These two states combined host over 40 percent of India's electric vehicles
Maruti Suzuki to launch electric WagonR: Report

Electric Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki to launch electric WagonR: Report

हिंदी समाचार

इस ट्रिक से अपने Android फोन पर ब्लॉक करें विज्ञापन, नहीं होगी किसी थर्ड पार्टी ऐप की जरूरत

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K हुआ लॉन्च, Dolby Vision के साथ मिलेगा Android TV 11

Free Fire का गेस्ट अकाउंट कैसे करें रिकवर, इन 2 आसान तरीकों से सिर्फ 2 मिनट में हो जाएगा Guest Account Recover

Free Fire में ऐसे मिलेगी Winter Basher बैट स्किन, जानिए आसान तरीका

Vivo Watch 2 स्मार्टवॉच एक बार चार्ज करने पर चलेगा 7 दिन, जानें लॉन्चिंग डेट और कीमत समेत सब कुछ

Latest Videos

Instagram New Feature Tutorial | How to Reply with Reels on a Comment | BGR India

Features

Instagram New Feature Tutorial | How to Reply with Reels on a Comment | BGR India
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at ₹1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at ₹1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
ASUS VIVOBOOK Pro 16X OLED: First Look | Creators Delight

News

ASUS VIVOBOOK Pro 16X OLED: First Look | Creators Delight
iPhone 12, Realme 8i, Poco C31 available on heavy discounts | Flipkart Big Saving Days

News

iPhone 12, Realme 8i, Poco C31 available on heavy discounts | Flipkart Big Saving Days

News

Toyota-Suzuki to launch affordable electric car by 2025: Here's what we know
Electric Vehicle
Toyota-Suzuki to launch affordable electric car by 2025: Here's what we know
BGMI x Spider-Man No Way Home crossover teased, likely to have themed-cosmetics, special rewards

Gaming

BGMI x Spider-Man No Way Home crossover teased, likely to have themed-cosmetics, special rewards
WhatsApp in 2022: Here are 5 interesting features expected to release next year

Photo Gallery

WhatsApp in 2022: Here are 5 interesting features expected to release next year
WhatsApp in 2022: Here are 5 interesting features expected to release next year

Photo Gallery

WhatsApp in 2022: Here are 5 interesting features expected to release next year
Another delay in 5G auctions; India might need to wait until 2023 to get 5G speeds

Telecom

Another delay in 5G auctions; India might need to wait until 2023 to get 5G speeds

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers