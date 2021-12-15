Toyota is gearing up to launch a wide range of all-electric cars. The company president Akio Toyoda unveiled the brand’s vision at an event on Tuesday. Toyoda emphasized on the importance of achieving a carbon-neutral society and in the process. Also Read - These two states combined host over 40 percent of India's electric vehicles

Toyota has announced that it will expand its offerings in the battery electric vehicles (BEVs) segment apart from hybrids (HEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) for both Toyota and Lexus brands.

The global sales of BEVs is expected to reach 3.5 million units in the year 2030. The company claims that it will offer a total of 30 EVs across the Toyota and Lexus brands.

The Japanese automaker has announced that the new Toyota and Lexus cars will span across various segments, including sedans, SUVs, K-Cars, commercial vehicles and other segments.

To reach these targets, Toyota plans to invest approximately $70 billion globally in electrified vehicles including HEVs, PHEVs, FCEVs and BEVs. Of that amount, approximately $35 billion will be invested in BEVs starting in 2022 through 2030.

Talking about some of the expected products, Toyota revealed that the company plans to start selling the bZ4X EV as early as next year. The company is also working on a compact SUV in the bZ series. This new SUV will aim for weight reduction to enhance performance and driving range.

During the event Toyoda explained that the “midsize SUV has a beautiful silhouette that presages a new era for battery EVs. At just a single glance, its styling can invite you to want to get in and go for a drive. And this is the most compact SUV in the series―a small battery EV with a comfortable interior designed with Europe and Japan in mind.”

He further added, “The more batteries you add to extend cruising range, the bigger, heavier, and more expensive a vehicle becomes. Because this SUV is a small vehicle, there is something we must be thorough and very particular about. And that is―power efficiency.”