TVS and BMW Motorrad enter new deal to produce electric vehicles in India: Check details

Electric Vehicle

TVS and BMW Motorrad have promised that the first product through this cooperation will be showcased in the next 24 months.

BMW Motorrad Concept EV

Last last year, BMW Motorrad had revealed its first concept electric scooter

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad have been working in partnership for almost nine years. Now, the companies plan to take the deal forward by venturing into the electric vehicles space. The companies announced that they are expanding their long-term partnership with the joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including Electric Vehicles. Late last year, BMW Motorrad unveiled its first concept CE 04 electric scooter for the global market. The company is expected to unveil similar offerings in the premium segment. Also Read - Waiting for Ola S1? Take a look at some of these other performance electric scooters

TVS Motor will work on the design and development of future BMW Motorrad products under this decision. The company will also be responsible for the supply chain management. The two companies also announced that they will be introducing a range of products and technologies. Also Read - Tesla Cybertruck spotted testing with new design, equipment changes

According to a joint statement released by the companies, BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company will develop common platforms by mutually tapping the emerging technologies in the future mobility space, keeping in mind the global requirements of customer segments in various markets. Also Read - BMW iX EV scores perfect 5 in Euro NCAP crash test ahead of India launch

Exclusive products for both companies will be developed on these common platforms, and the companies will retail their products globally. The companies have promised that the first product through this cooperation will be showcased in the next 24 months.

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “In the nine years of our long-term strategic partnership, we have always cherished the common core values we share with BMW Motorrad: focus on quality, engineering prowess, innovation and customer satisfaction. These factors and our commitment to deliver superior quality products with a strong value proposition has been key to the success of all three products launched from the platform. The new world of future mobility encompasses a strong play through alternate solutions, including electric mobility. Expanding this successful partnership to EVs and other newer platforms will create opportunities to deliver advanced technology and aspirational products to global markets and bring valuable synergies to both companies.”

Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, said, “In light of our fruitful association with TVS Motor Company, we are delighted to extend and expand our cooperation agreement to include long-term partnership and joint development of new platforms and technologies, including electric vehicles. Our strong synergies have led to the development of impressive offerings in the sub-500cc segment. Since the launch, BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models continue to enjoy unrivalled popularity with over 100,000 global customers. We look forward to the future of this cooperation.”

  • Published Date: December 17, 2021 10:24 AM IST

